 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with terrorist threats after threatening to shoot up the CSL Plasma Center

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with making terrorist threats after threatening to shoot up the CSL Plasma Center.

This footage was filmed and produced 11 December 2022. This video shows the Orion spacecraft being recovered from the water after making a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, west of Baja California on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. The US 3rd Fleet accompanied the spacecraft as it was making its way home after spending 25.5 days in space, completing the Artemis I mission. The retrieval operation was part of a Department of Defense effort to determine best practices for safely retrieving spacecraft capable of carrying humans into space. Artemis I is the first in a series of complex missions that will enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars, according to NASA's official website. The primary goals for Artemis I are to demonstrate Orion’s systems in spaceflight and ensure a safe mission prior to the first flight with crew on Artemis II.
Devon Thomas

Thomas

Devon T. Thomas, 34, of the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with a felony count of terrorist threats.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:14 a.m. on July 26, an officer was sent to CSL Plasma Center at 4901 Washington Ave. for a man threatening to shoot staff members inside. He was talking to an employee and said he had a gun in his vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers checked the parking lot of the center and found the suspect's Honda SUV but he was not inside it. An employee said she knew the suspect, identified as Thomas, from prior contacts. He had walked toward her and she tried to avoid him due to him making harassing comments in the past. He then bumped her and became angry, yelling "I'm about to pop you on the G." He then said he would find her when she leaves work.

People are also reading…

Another employee heard the comments and told him he would have to leave. He then verbally attacked the employee and threatened to kill her and "shoot the place up." He said he had a gun in the car and then left the building.

Thomas was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man allegedly caught trying to sell cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana

Racine man allegedly caught trying to sell cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana

On Dec. 7, Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at the 1800 block of Villa Street. A suspect was located, and he told agents that controlled substances would be found in his room and his vehicle. A pair of pants in his room had 10 packages containing 5.8 grams of cocaine and fentanyl. Inside his vehicle was 9.5 grams of marijuana. As he was being arrested, the suspect made comments to his mother that he "(expletive) up" and was just trying to make quick money.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China’s National Space Administration discovered exotic material in samples from moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News