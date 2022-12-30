Man charged with terrorist threats after threatening to shoot up the CSL Plasma Center

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with making terrorist threats after threatening to shoot up the CSL Plasma Center.

Devon T. Thomas, 34, of the 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with a felony count of terrorist threats.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:14 a.m. on July 26, an officer was sent to CSL Plasma Center at 4901 Washington Ave. for a man threatening to shoot staff members inside. He was talking to an employee and said he had a gun in his vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers checked the parking lot of the center and found the suspect's Honda SUV but he was not inside it. An employee said she knew the suspect, identified as Thomas, from prior contacts. He had walked toward her and she tried to avoid him due to him making harassing comments in the past. He then bumped her and became angry, yelling "I'm about to pop you on the G." He then said he would find her when she leaves work.

Another employee heard the comments and told him he would have to leave. He then verbally attacked the employee and threatened to kill her and "shoot the place up." He said he had a gun in the car and then left the building.

Thomas was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

