Man charged with stealing tip jar containing $300

RACINE — A 27-year-old Racine man with multiple previous criminal convictions has been charged with misdemeanor theft for allegedly stealing a tip jar containing approximately $300 from Lopez Bakery.

Dallas David Gomez, of the 2300 block of Superior Street, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday with one count of misdemeanor theft. According to the criminal complaint:

On Sunday, Racine police responded to the bakery at 1667 Douglas Ave., where an officer met with the business owner. The owner said that on that morning, a man entered the store and stole a tip jar containing about $300 from the counter near the cash register.

The officer reviewed the surveillance video and saw the male suspect walk around the business and then to the jar, eventually conceal it under the front of his sweatshirt and immediately leave. The officer recognized the suspect at Gomez and contacted him at his last known address.

Gomez reportedly admitted to the theft, said he had already spent the money and offered to pay it back.

If convicted of the Class A misdemeanor, Gomez could be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to nine months.