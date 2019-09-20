BURLINGTON — A man accused of defrauding a Burlington car dealership in May of a $47,267 car was charged in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday of felony theft by false representation.
Jordan M. Hardy, 27, of South Beloit, Ill., was charged with defrauding Lynch Superstore, 2300 Browns Lake Drive, on May 8, and driving off with a 2019 Dodge Challenger.
According to the criminal complaint:
The general manager at Lynch contacted police on May 9 and said that, the day before, a man identifying himself as Shomari Wright bought the Dodge at the dealership and possessed the necessary documents.
Lynch submitted the loan paperwork to the bank, but on May 9, the bank returned the paperwork because the personal information was fraudulent.
Lynch contacted “Wright” and asked him to provide a copy of his Social Security card and pay stubs; he agreed but never returned to the dealership.
During the investigation, police learned that the driver’s license used by “Wright” when buying the vehicle was fraudulent. Rockford, Ill., police recovered the vehicle and informed the investigator that the buyer had actually been Hardy.
The investigator also learned that an auto dealership in West Allis had two cars fraudulently taken by “Wright” and a woman identifying herself as Everly Jackson. The pair left that dealership with an Audi and a BMW. Hardy arrived at Lynch in the same Audi.
According to online court records, Hardy failed to appear in court Thursday for his initial appearance, a warrant for his arrest was requested, and he will forfeit his bond.
