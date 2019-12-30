Man charged with stalking waited for deputy in bushes outside Racine County Jail

RACINE — A Racine man faces stalking charges for allegedly exposing himself to a deputy while an inmate at the Racine County Jail and then waiting for her in bushes near the jail after his release.
Ameer A. Johnson, 23, of the 700 block of Racine Street, is charged with felony stalking, as a repeater, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint:
Johnson has been incarcerated in the County Jail four times since April 2018, and was often housed in the area where the deputy he’s accused of stalking works. He reportedly removed his clothes and exposed himself to that deputy and others several times during his stay at the jail, including on Dec. 16. The deputy reported that she saw him masturbating several times while doing her walk-throughs at the jail.
Johnson was released on Dec. 18 but on Dec. 22, Johnson made multiple phone calls to the jail at about 1 a.m., asking to speak with the deputy and saying that he was having “weird thoughts.”
On Dec. 23, when the deputy left the jail following her shift, Johnson emerged from some bushes where he had been hiding, ran across the street and told her he needed to speak with her.
The deputy went back inside the jail and was escorted to her vehicle by three other deputies. Johnson was waiting for her when she re-emerged from the jail but ran when he saw the other deputies with her.
On Dec. 24, Johnson was found at the exterior of the jail and was taken into custody. Johnson later told investigators that he had planned that day to give the deputy a note. It read, “Dear [deputy], You know I can’t keep stalking forever so are you gonna wait it out or text/come and see me. PS I give after this. Your not so secret admirer, AJ”
During a Dec. 26 interview with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies, who are investigating to relieve Racine County deputies of potential conflict of interest in the case, Johnson allegedly admitted to the behavior for which he is accused. Johnson said he believed that the deputy had been coming on to him during his time in jail and that he had developed feelings for her.
Johnson also told investigators that he faked a suicide attempt so that he could stay in jail and figure out how to tell the deputy about his feelings.
During a search of Johnson's residence, investigators found a folder containing three pages of notes to the deputy.
During a Monday court appearance, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen set a $15,000 cash bond. Johnson also was ordered to have no contact with the victim or her family.
A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.