Man charged with stalking waited for deputy in bushes outside Racine County Jail

RACINE — A Racine man faces stalking charges for allegedly exposing himself to a deputy while an inmate at the Racine County Jail and then waiting for her in bushes near the jail after his release.

Ameer A. Johnson, 23, of the 700 block of Racine Street, is charged with felony stalking, as a repeater, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint:

Johnson has been incarcerated in the County Jail four times since April 2018, and was often housed in the area where the deputy he’s accused of stalking works. He reportedly removed his clothes and exposed himself to that deputy and others several times during his stay at the jail, including on Dec. 16. The deputy reported that she saw him masturbating several times while doing her walk-throughs at the jail.

Johnson was released on Dec. 18 but on Dec. 22, Johnson made multiple phone calls to the jail at about 1 a.m., asking to speak with the deputy and saying that he was having “weird thoughts.”

On Dec. 23, when the deputy left the jail following her shift, Johnson emerged from some bushes where he had been hiding, ran across the street and told her he needed to speak with her.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}