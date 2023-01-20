Man charged with shooting two RPD officers

RACINE — The man accused of shooting at Racine Police Department officers earlier this week was in Circuit Court on Friday, where bail was set at $250,000.

Daniel E. Suarez, 26, was charged with nine felonies, including four counts of attempted first-degree homicide and four counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at law enforcement.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 25.

The two officers who were struck during the shooting had injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

Case history

Police were dispatched to a Gillen Street address on Tuesday at 10:46 p.m. in response to a report of civil trouble, according to the criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, a woman ran to the squad cars and said she heard shots.

She reportedly told officers that Suarez “put his hands on" her and locked her out of the house.

Suarez was reportedly intoxicated and had two children, ages 3 and 1, with him.

The woman reportedly told officers that Suarez was depressed and made statements about wanting to die.

The woman told police that Suarez started an argument, and that she told him she was leaving with the children because she did not want to argue.

Suarez allegedly grabbed the 1-year-old child, put the woman out of the house and locked the door.

He then reportedly came outside with a shotgun and flashlight and told her to come back inside, at which point she fled.

The woman was across the street when she reportedly heard gunshots.

She told investigators she believed Suarez shot “towards the sky, ” and investigators later recovered cartridges from the backyard.

Suarez allegedly ignored repeated attempts by RPD to contact him.

About 11:51 p.m., RPD officers used a ballistic shield to approach the house and make contact through the back door, which was open.

Suarez was on the second floor and allegedly did not follow the commands given by the officers.

The 3-year-old approached the door and officers were able to get the child out of the house and to a safe location.

While officers continued to try and communicate with Suarez, he allegedly said if they entered his home, he would shoot them.

Because they could see him and see that he was armed, the officers backed away from the open door.

About 12:41 a.m., officers reported hearing shots, but it was not clear if the shots came from inside the home or somewhere else.

Four minutes later, Suarez reportedly pointed what was described as a long gun out of a window in the direction of the officers.

He then allegedly began shooting.

Sgt. Joe Burinda and Officer Ben Eiden were struck and officers began returning fire.

Shortly after 1 a.m., officers could see Suarez hanging out of a window. They gave commands, which he allegedly ignored.

RPD SWAT arrived at the house and was able to take Suarez into custody.

Burinda and Eiden then were taken for treatment.