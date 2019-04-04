RACINE — A Racine man reportedly called a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy a Nazi and threatened to slit his throat after being arrested for his third drunken driving offense.
William E. Stockwell, 40, of the 2100 block of Green Street, is charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer, two counts of felony bail jumping, one count of misdemeanor bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – third offense.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Sheriff’s Deputy clocked Stockwell driving 48 mph and swerving across the center line in a 25 mph zone on Washington Avenue near Racine Street and pulled him over early Thursday morning.
Stockwell had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech and did not make eye contact with the deputy. He denied drinking any alcohol and agreed to a breathalyzer test, which reportedly gave a result that his blood alcohol content was .249.
The deputy took Stockwell to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a blood test. Stockwell reportedly said having a needle pierce his skin was “against his religion” and he would not get into heaven because he is Jewish.
He then allegedly began calling the deputy a Nazi and said he would hunt the deputy down and slit his throat.
Stockwell made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a cash bond was set at $40,000, records show.
