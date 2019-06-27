BURLINGTON — A Burlington man is facing charges for allegedly being involved in a drug transaction at work late last summer.
Charges were filed June 4 in Racine County Circuit Court against Donavan G. Reynolds, 30, of the 400 block of Donald Drive, Burlington. He is facing a felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on July 10.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 5, Racine County sheriff's deputies investigated a report of a narcotics transaction at Troy Star Packaging, 140 Longmeadow Drive, Burlington.
Upon arrival, the Troy Star manager met with investigators and reported that an employee allegedly witnessed a drug transaction during a lunch break.
The manager handed officers a cigarette pack that he claimed was given to him by Reynolds. The cigarette pack contained pills that reportedly were in Reynolds’s back pocket.
When police questioned Reynolds, he claimed that he had found the pills outside earlier in the day. Reynolds stated that he believed the pills to be ecstasy.
The pills were sent to the State Crime Lab for analysis and according to test results, indicated the presence of methamphetamine.
Reynolds’ adjourned initial appearance in court is set for 1:30 p.m. on July 10 at the county Law Enforcement Center. Court records did not explain the lapse of time between the initial investigation and the filing of charges.
