MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography and illicit drugs.
Hilliard F. Greene, 45, of the 5000 block of Graceland Boulevard, was charged possession of child pornography, marijuana and LSD.
According to a Racine County Sheriff's press release:
On Wednesday, the Criminal Investigations Bureau and Internet Crimes Against Children Division served a search warrant at Greene's apartment and arrested him.
A video containing child pornography was extracted from Greene’s cell phone.
Greene has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 5, if convicted he could face up to 15 years in prison. He remained in custody as of Thursday at the County Jail.