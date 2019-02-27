YORKVILLE — A Milwaukee man has been charged with a misdemeanor count of OWI as a second offense after reportedly being arrested by Friday at the Petro truck stop, 717 S. Sylvania Ave.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff's deputy responded to the Petro after the truck stop’s staff called 911 because Branden Harris, 32, and his brother had accused staff of stealing $20 they claimed to have used to pre-pay for gasoline, which staff members denied.
Harris allegedly told the deputy that he and his brother were towing a Chevy Impala from Arizona to Wisconsin using a U-Haul pickup truck, and that they had been driving for four hours when they arrived at the Petro. Moments later, according to the deputy, Harris allegedly said that he had just “worked a 12-hour work shift,” which contradicted his original statement.
The deputy reported that he saw a mostly empty 0.375-liter bottle of Courvoisier Cognac in the vehicle, and that Harris was also slurring his words.
After failing field sobriety tests, Harris’ preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.198, nearly 2½ times the legal limit, according to the complaint.
Harris remained in custody as of Friday afternoon at the County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 28.
