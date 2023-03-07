RACINE — The man accused of kidnapping and killing a mother of six and attempting to kill his former partner was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday where a trial date was set.

Terry L. Jackson, 42, will face a jury Oct. 23 on a long list of felonies that includes first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with domestic abuse assessments relating to multiple attacks on his former partner and her friend, Brittany Booker.

Booker, 30, was found dead in her car April 24, 2022, with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Booker reportedly had been trying to help her friend out of an abusive relationship with Jackson.

In court, Jackson said he wanted to represent himself at trial.

His counsel, Elizabeth Angove and Addison Kuhn, both of the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office, said they would file to withdraw from the case.

However, whether Jackson is allowed to represent himself will be determined at a separate hearing.

If the court denies his request and defense attorneys must be found to represent him, the case could be delayed for a substantial amount of time because of an ongoing shortage of defense attorneys.

Case history

The charges against Jackson stem from three separate allegations of violence against his former partner and Booker.

The first allegation is in connection to an attack on Jackson’s former girlfriend that happened Feb. 21, 2022, that left the woman in the hospital with significant injuries.

On Feb. 27, 2022, the woman attempted to return to her former residence, the one she shared with Jackson, to retrieve some belongings. Booker and her 2-year-old daughter accompanied the woman.

The woman’s belongings were not in the residence.

Believing Jackson to be out of town, the woman called and asked him where her belongings were, according to the criminal complaint.

However, Booker became concerned that Jackson might, in fact, still be in the area. She convinced her friend that they needed to leave, but Jackson allegedly arrived at the residence armed with a hammer and is accused of attacking the woman.

Booker told investigators that she had her toddler in her arms and was trying to call 911 when Jackson “approached her and began striking her with the hammer in the face and head” after saying “I’m going to kill you.”

The women were able to escape and warrants were issued for Jackson’s arrest following the attacks.

On April 24, 2022, one of Booker’s children woke up and found his mother was gone. There was blood on the bed and the pajamas of the toddler who was sleeping with her.

Surveillance video showed a man leading Booker from the house about 5:30 a.m.

Booker was later found deceased from a single gunshot wound to the head. She also had a serious injury to her forehead.

Jackson is in custody at the Racine County Jail. His bail was set at $10 million.

In Photos and Video: A vigil calling for an end to the violence after killing of Brittany Booker