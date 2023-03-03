RACINE — A Kenosha man has been charged with his third OWI a day after being released on bond from a previous OWI charge.

Joshua J. Kroack, 48, of the 5900 block of 10th Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, seven misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third).

According to a criminal complaint, Kroack was charged with an OWI on Tuesday in LaCrosse County and was released on a signature bond with the conditions that he not commit new crimes, or possess or consume alcohol.

At 2:33 p.m. Wednesday, an officer was sent to Northwestern Avenue after a report of a reckless driver.

The officer reported seeing a vehicle bump the rear of another officer’s vehicle, and the driver seemed to be unconscious.

Officers approached the vehicle and reported seeing the driver, later identified as Kroack, slumped over the steering wheel, apparently asleep.

The driver awoke and was ordered to put the vehicle in park.

When he got out of the vehicle, officers reported that they could smell a strong odor of alcohol and saw two open bottles of vodka.

According to the complaint, when Kroack was asked to perform sobriety tests, he said he was going to smack the officer and threatened to smack two other officers who were at the scene.

Kroack was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

