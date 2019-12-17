Man charged with hate crimes after allegedly bringing gun to work, threatening Hispanic coworkers

RAYMOND — An Oak Creek man has been charged with hate crimes for allegedly saying he wanted to take his Hispanic coworkers “out back and shoot them in the head" after he brought a gun to work.

Harold B. Connell, 41, faces a felony charge of terrorist threats and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon. Both charges have been given hate-crime modifiers.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Dec. 2, several of Connell’s coworkers at Imperial Select, 2713 Nicholas Road, Raymond, filed a hostile work environment complaint against him. Connell became “very angry” and said he would “kill every (expletive) in here” and find out who filed the complaint to “get it handled.”

The next day, Connell returned with a gun in plain view in his tucked in his backpack. Connell’s supervisor took a picture of the backpack.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The same day, Connell allegedly said he wanted to “take Mexicans out back and shoot them in the head” and said “two Mexican cowards are scared to have a cold barrel in their mouth,” in reference to the coworkers who filed complaints against him.