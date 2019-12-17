Man charged with hate crimes after allegedly bringing gun to work, threatening Hispanic coworkers

RAYMOND — An Oak Creek man has been charged with hate crimes for allegedly saying he wanted to take his Hispanic coworkers “out back and shoot them in the head" after he brought a gun to work.
Harold B. Connell, 41, faces a felony charge of terrorist threats and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon. Both charges have been given hate-crime modifiers.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Dec. 2, several of Connell’s coworkers at Imperial Select, 2713 Nicholas Road, Raymond, filed a hostile work environment complaint against him. Connell became “very angry” and said he would “kill every (expletive) in here” and find out who filed the complaint to “get it handled.”
The next day, Connell returned with a gun in plain view in his tucked in his backpack. Connell’s supervisor took a picture of the backpack.
The same day, Connell allegedly said he wanted to “take Mexicans out back and shoot them in the head” and said “two Mexican cowards are scared to have a cold barrel in their mouth,” in reference to the coworkers who filed complaints against him.
In speaking with a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy, Connell’s supervisor said Connell had been making violent, racist comments for about a month.
“Connell had become such a problem in the workplace that he was not welcome in any specific department … with no specific job assignment (and) strict hours,” the complaint says. Connell had not been fired because his wife is Imperial Select’s general manager, the supervisor reportedly told the deputy.
The deputy went to Connell’s house and found the gun and backpack from the picture.
Connell made an initial appearance Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court, during which a $5,000 cash bond was set, records show. A preliminary hearing has been set for 9 a.m. Jan. 15. He was no longer in custody at Racine County Jail as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
