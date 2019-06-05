RACINE — A Racine man who deposited invalid checks into a TriCity National Bank account, then withdrew money, is facing fraud charges.
Christopher E. Beaudoin, 41, of the 2700 block of Anthony Lane is charged with two counts of fraud against financial institution and felony issuance of a worthless check.
According to the criminal complaint:
In late February and early March, Beaudoin opened a business account in his name with Tri City National Bank. Beaudoin is said to have used his closed TCF Bank account to write three worthless checks to deposit into his new account with Tri City at 4708 Northwestern Ave. Beaudoin then reportedly withdrew all of the money and failed to pay it back.
Each check was returned based on the inability to locate Beaudoin’s TCF Bank account. Tri City lost $2,045 because of Beaudoin’s transactions.
Beaudoin reportedly admitted to police that he knew his TCF Bank account was closed when he wrote the checks and that he had done something wrong. Beaudoin further said that he got in trouble for the same incident in Texas in 2012.
His preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on June 27 at the Law Enforcement Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.