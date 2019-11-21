You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with committing back-to-back-to-back hit-and-runs,

RACINE — A man who claimed to be a “former heroin user” allegedly caused three crashes within a quarter-mile on Oct. 22 and now faces three felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury and one count of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.

The man, 36-year-old Justin Scott Wood of the 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, reportedly showed signs of intoxication after the crash, including falling unconscious within two minutes of being placed in a police vehicle.

Ten syringes were also allegedly found in his pickup truck.

A passenger in the truck also allegedly had two syringes and a digital scale on his person on the day of the crashes.

According to a criminal complaint:

The first crash

On Oct. 22, Wood was driving northbound on Highway 31 in his truck, which also had a trailer in tow.

The truck allegedly did not stop at a light and collided with a vehicle that was pulling onto Highway 31 from Regency West Drive — the street that runs between Home Depot and Regency Point Shopping Center.

When a police officer responded to the scene, the officer reported that the driver of the other vehicle “was crying and visibly shaken,” started feeling sick, and had pain in her neck because of the crash.

The second crash

Less than 1,000 feet further north on Highway 31, Wood’s pickup again blew past a red light and crashed into another vehicle trying to turn onto the highway.

That driver was uninjured.

The third crash

Wood’s pickup was then traveling in the left lane of Highway 31 before crossing three lanes of oncoming traffic while trying to turn left onto 21st Street. The truck then struck a stoplight and then a third vehicle, driven by a woman whose husband was in the passenger seat.

The woman reportedly suffered a head injury and was hospitalized. Her husband also sought medical treatment following the crash.

The arrest

When police arrived on scene, they reported that Wood’s truck was found parked on a median on 21st Street.

According to the Racine Police Department’s report, Wood got out of his truck, “appeared disoriented” but did not appear injured, nor did he “complain of any injury,” but he did say he “was tired.”

One officer said that there appeared to be white paste around his mouth, which “is often associated with the use of street drugs.”

His speech was slow, his pupils were small, he could hardly keep his eyes open and “failed to acknowledge simple requests” from police, according to the complaint.

Police said that “Wood stated he was a former heroin user and utilized methadone each morning” — daily doses of methadone is a treatment intended to help wean addicts off of opioids. An evidentiary sample of Wood’s blood was taken at the hospital, the results of which were not immediately available.

Wood failed to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Wisconsin court records show that, although Wood has prior convictions for criminal damage to property in 2009 and again in 2011, theft in 2008, and battery in 2005, his record has been clean since he was last released from incarceration in May 2013 — excluding an operating while revoked misdemeanor from 2015.

