Man charged with committing back-to-back-to-back hit-and-runs,

RACINE — A man who claimed to be a “former heroin user” allegedly caused three crashes within a quarter-mile on Oct. 22 and now faces three felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury and one count of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.
The man, 36-year-old Justin Scott Wood of the 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, reportedly showed signs of intoxication after the crash, including falling unconscious within two minutes of being placed in a police vehicle.
Ten syringes were also allegedly found in his pickup truck.
A passenger in the truck also allegedly had two syringes and a digital scale on his person on the day of the crashes.
According to a criminal complaint:
The first crash
On Oct. 22, Wood was driving northbound on Highway 31 in his truck, which also had a trailer in tow.
The truck allegedly did not stop at a light and collided with a vehicle that was pulling onto Highway 31 from Regency West Drive — the street that runs between Home Depot and Regency Point Shopping Center.
When a police officer responded to the scene, the officer reported that the driver of the other vehicle “was crying and visibly shaken,” started feeling sick, and had pain in her neck because of the crash.
The second crash
Less than 1,000 feet further north on Highway 31, Wood’s pickup again blew past a red light and crashed into another vehicle trying to turn onto the highway.
You have free articles remaining.
That driver was uninjured.
The third crash
Wood’s pickup was then traveling in the left lane of Highway 31 before crossing three lanes of oncoming traffic while trying to turn left onto 21st Street. The truck then struck a stoplight and then a third vehicle, driven by a woman whose husband was in the passenger seat.
The woman reportedly suffered a head injury and was hospitalized. Her husband also sought medical treatment following the crash.
Get all your Racine County news delivered to your doorstep, online or in your email inbox by subscribing to The Journal Times (it's cheaper than Netflix!)
The arrest
When police arrived on scene, they reported that Wood’s truck was found parked on a median on 21st Street.
According to the Racine Police Department’s report, Wood got out of his truck, “appeared disoriented” but did not appear injured, nor did he “complain of any injury,” but he did say he “was tired.”
One officer said that there appeared to be white paste around his mouth, which “is often associated with the use of street drugs.”
His speech was slow, his pupils were small, he could hardly keep his eyes open and “failed to acknowledge simple requests” from police, according to the complaint.
Police said that “Wood stated he was a former heroin user and utilized methadone each morning” — daily doses of methadone is a treatment intended to help wean addicts off of opioids. An evidentiary sample of Wood’s blood was taken at the hospital, the results of which were not immediately available.
Wood failed to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.
Wisconsin court records show that, although Wood has prior convictions for criminal damage to property in 2009 and again in 2011, theft in 2008, and battery in 2005, his record has been clean since he was last released from incarceration in May 2013 — excluding an operating while revoked misdemeanor from 2015.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Terrence Q Buford
Terrence Q Buford, 3300 block of 9th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3 and 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Tyrone Evans
Tyrone Evans, 5900 block of 10th Avenue, Kenosha, felony theft (movable property between $5,000 and $10,000).
Anna M Holmes
Anna M Holmes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft, fraud in obtaining operator's license.
Priest A Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Priest A Jones, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property.
Tina M Ochoa
Tina M Ochoa, 1800 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, fraud against financial institution (between $500 and $10,000).
Josue G Perez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Josue G Perez, 3200 block of Pritchard Drive, Racine, possession of THC.
William J Pompey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William J Pompey, 1600 block of Oregon Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
William C Vague
William C Vague, 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct.
Justin S Wood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle).
Timothy P Callaghan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy P Callaghan, 900 block of William Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
David L Luckett Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Malik T Moye
Malik T Moye, 700 block of Chicago Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antoinette S Nichols
Antoinette S Nichols, 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine.
Eva C Paltan
Eva C Paltan, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Greylin D Rathey
Greylin D Rathey, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Alexander J Ward
Alexander J Ward, West Bend, Wisconsin, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Terry M Williams
Terry M Williams, Chicago, Illinois, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.