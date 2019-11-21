Man charged with committing back-to-back-to-back hit-and-runs,

The second crash

Less than 1,000 feet further north on Highway 31, Wood’s pickup again blew past a red light and crashed into another vehicle trying to turn onto the highway.

That driver was uninjured.

The third crash

Wood’s pickup was then traveling in the left lane of Highway 31 before crossing three lanes of oncoming traffic while trying to turn left onto 21st Street. The truck then struck a stoplight and then a third vehicle, driven by a woman whose husband was in the passenger seat.

The woman reportedly suffered a head injury and was hospitalized. Her husband also sought medical treatment following the crash.

The arrest

When police arrived on scene, they reported that Wood’s truck was found parked on a median on 21st Street.

According to the Racine Police Department’s report, Wood got out of his truck, “appeared disoriented” but did not appear injured, nor did he “complain of any injury,” but he did say he “was tired.”

One officer said that there appeared to be white paste around his mouth, which “is often associated with the use of street drugs.”