Man charged with child sex crimes denied bond modification

RACINE — A local man facing 12 felony counts for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl repeatedly will not have his bond modified just yet.
Miguel A. Joubert Vazquez, 27, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday, seeking to have his bond modified so that he can work for a landscaping company in Kenosha.
Vazquez is on house arrest. He is charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, three counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, strangulation and suffocation, and child abuse with the intent to cause harm — in addition to three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Judge Maureen Martinez denied the defense’s motion, stating she did not have enough information about the job, including the hours the defendant would be working.
Case history
According to the criminal complaint:
Vazquez began chatting with the victim via Facebook Messenger on Oct. 26, 2019. He then began contacting her over Snapchat because he reportedly believed police were monitoring his Facebook account, according to the criminal complaint.
He reportedly picked her up in his car, drove to a parking lot in Mount Pleasant, and allegedly raped her.
On Nov. 5, 2019, the girl learned that Vazquez was 25 and not 19 as he allegedly claimed, according to the criminal complaint.
The girl confronted Vazquez about his age, and he allegedly responded by demanding she perform oral sex. She refused and he allegedly choked her; afterwards, Vazquez told the girl she “needed to start acting right,” according to the complaint.
When Vazquez dropped the girl off at her apartment, she was locked out. She got back in Vazquez’s car. He drove her to a place near Red Apple School, 914 St. Patrick St., and again allegedly had sex with her.
Another time, Vazquez drove the girl to another Mount Pleasant parking lot and reportedly had sex with her. The fourth and final time, he allegedly grabbed her head and forced her to perform a sexual act.
On Nov. 26, the girl walked into the Racine Police Department and reported her accusations.
Work request
In court, defense counsel Raymond Gamez requested that the GPS ankle monitor be removed and the bond be modified so the defendant can leave the house to work.
In defending the motion for bond modification, the attorney noted his client had been “very compliant with his supervision” while on house arrest.
“I don’t believe he poses any kind of threat to the public or any alleged victim,” Gamez said.
“This has been very expensive for the family,” Gamez said, explaining the defendant’s desire to work.
Further, he added that the family would like to go to dinner or to the grocery store together.
“They watch him like a hawk,” Gamez said of the defendant’s parents.
Additionally, the defendant could carpool to the Kenosha job with a relative, the attorney said.
Under questioning from Judge Martinez, the defendant said he would be traveling around Kenosha County as well as Illinois as part of his landscaping duties.
Gamez interjected and stressed that Vazquez would be constantly supervised while at work.
Prosecution response
Assistant District Attorney Brooke Erickson objected to any further bond modifications, with special reference to the removal of the GPS monitoring bracelet.
“I think that’s inappropriate at this time,” she said.
She noted the seriousness of the charges the defendant is facing and added she had concerns for the safety of the community and the victim.
As for the fact the defendant has no violations since being on house arrest, she said: “That means the GPS is working, and we shouldn’t take it off.”
Erickson argued the information on the job the defendant supposedly lined up was vague, and its location and the hours he would be working unknown.
“There’s not enough information here to grant that part of the motion,” Erickson said.
Ruling
In denying the motion, the Judge Martinez reviewed the serious charges the defendant is facing.
“So I don’t think it is right, right now,” Martinez said.
She advised the defense if they were to attempt another bond modification, the information should be specific to include: 1) where the defendant is going to work, 2) how long it would take him to commute there, 3) who he is working for, and 4) a letter from the supervisor stating the intent of the company to allow the defendant to come back to work.
A jury trial for the case is scheduled to begin on July 20.