Man charged with child sex crimes denied bond modification

Further, he added that the family would like to go to dinner or to the grocery store together.

“They watch him like a hawk,” Gamez said of the defendant’s parents.

Additionally, the defendant could carpool to the Kenosha job with a relative, the attorney said.

Under questioning from Judge Martinez, the defendant said he would be traveling around Kenosha County as well as Illinois as part of his landscaping duties.

Gamez interjected and stressed that Vazquez would be constantly supervised while at work.

Prosecution response

Assistant District Attorney Brooke Erickson objected to any further bond modifications, with special reference to the removal of the GPS monitoring bracelet.

“I think that’s inappropriate at this time,” she said.

She noted the seriousness of the charges the defendant is facing and added she had concerns for the safety of the community and the victim.

As for the fact the defendant has no violations since being on house arrest, she said: “That means the GPS is working, and we shouldn’t take it off.”