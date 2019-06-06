RACINE — A Caledonia man wearing a Chicago Cubs jersey who reportedly attacked a bar customer and a nurse is facing battery charges.
Jason Judd, 43, who lives on the 2800 block of Sunrise Road, is charged with three counts of battery to an emergency rescue worker, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Thursday around 12:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to Teezers bar, 1936 Lathrop Ave., about a man who attacked another patron and was escorted from the bar. The report stated that the man who was wearing a Chicago Cubs jerseywas later identified as Jason Judd.
Judd allegedly approached a customer from behind and shoved his bar stool. Judd then grabbed the man, pulled him out of his bar stool and began swinging punches. Judd continued to hit the man as both parties fell to the ground. A witness confirmed that Judd attacked the man unprovoked.
Officers found Judd on Russet Street who appeared to be highly intoxicated with a cut on his head. Officers detained Judd and transported him to Ascension All Saints Emergency Room for medical clearance. When officers spoke with an emergency room registered nurse, she claimed Judd had kicked her upper left thigh and continued to kick the wall.
Judd has been convicted of 14 similar incidents from 1994 to 2019 including a count of domestic abuse in 2013.
Judd’s preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center.
