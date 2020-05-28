Man charged with attempted homicide in one of Racine's three Memorial Day shootings

RACINE — A 22-year-old man has been charged with first degree attempted homicide for one of the three shootings that occurred within four hours in Racine on Monday night.
Deshon L. Martin, of the 1500 block of Maple Street, is accused of shooting a man in the chest at around 10 p.m. on Monday near a party in the 1700 block on Howe Street.
Martin is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide and four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, all felonies.
According to the criminal complaint:
The alleged victim was at a party in the 1700 block of Howe Street when Martin, with others in his vehicles, began driving around the area. The people at the party had issues with Martin over his alleged assault of a woman around a year ago.
At around 10 p.m., Martin pulled over to the curb and the victim approached the vehicle. The victim tried to keep Martin from getting out of the vehicle and the two began to struggle. Martin claimed that the victim punched him in the face. Witnesses then saw Martin shoot the victim, and the victim ran away from the vehicle.
Martin said he was trying to fend off the victim, and that the gun just “went off.” Martin told police that he didn’t initially realize that he’d shot himself in the arm and the victim in the chest.
Martin then got out of the vehicle, and pointed the gun at the people attending the party and yelled at them.
He then left.
Martin said that when he arrived at the party, he did not intend to shoot anyone.
Martin’s initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court was set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Today's mugshots: May 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Delvin S Hoard
Delvin S Hoard, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Donald K Patrick
Donald K Patrick, 4000 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
John M Reins Casper
John M Reins Casper, 7900 block of Greendale Avenue, Burlington, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob A Stroman
Jacob A Stroman, Chicago, Illinois, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Elizabeth M Suwyn
Elizabeth M Suwyn, 3800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, failure to report to jail.
David M Thames
David M Thames, Grayslake, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operating while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Cruz C Tobias
Cruz C Tobias, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Kendal O Watson
Kendal O Watson, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, 700 block of Virginia Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
Chester Randolph III
Chester Randolph III, 2000 block of Carmel Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey J McWhorter
Jeffrey (aka Darian Adams) J McWhorter, 2900 block of Waterview Creek, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 to 5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan L Dobs
Ryan L Dobs, Redgranite, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Michael A Conner
Michael A Conner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim.
Kevin M Francois
Kevin M Francois, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.