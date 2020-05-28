You are the owner of this article.
Man charged with attempted homicide in one of Racine's three Memorial Day shootings
Man charged with attempted homicide in one of Racine's three Memorial Day shootings

RACINE — A 22-year-old man has been charged with first degree attempted homicide for one of the three shootings that occurred within four hours in Racine on Monday night.

Deshon L. Martin, of the 1500 block of Maple Street, is accused of shooting a man in the chest at around 10 p.m. on Monday near a party in the 1700 block on Howe Street.

Martin is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide and four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, all felonies.

According to the criminal complaint:

The alleged victim was at a party in the 1700 block of Howe Street when Martin, with others in his vehicles, began driving around the area. The people at the party had issues with Martin over his alleged assault of a woman around a year ago.

At around 10 p.m., Martin pulled over to the curb and the victim approached the vehicle. The victim tried to keep Martin from getting out of the vehicle and the two began to struggle. Martin claimed that the victim punched him in the face. Witnesses then saw Martin shoot the victim, and the victim ran away from the vehicle.

Martin said he was trying to fend off the victim, and that the gun just “went off.” Martin told police that he didn’t initially realize that he’d shot himself in the arm and the victim in the chest.

Martin then got out of the vehicle, and pointed the gun at the people attending the party and yelled at them.

He then left.

Martin said that when he arrived at the party, he did not intend to shoot anyone.

Martin’s initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court was set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Deshon L. Martin

Martin 

