Man charged with attempted homicide in one of Racine's three Memorial Day shootings

RACINE — A 22-year-old man has been charged with first degree attempted homicide for one of the three shootings that occurred within four hours in Racine on Monday night.

Deshon L. Martin, of the 1500 block of Maple Street, is accused of shooting a man in the chest at around 10 p.m. on Monday near a party in the 1700 block on Howe Street.

Martin is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide and four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, all felonies.

According to the criminal complaint:

The alleged victim was at a party in the 1700 block of Howe Street when Martin, with others in his vehicles, began driving around the area. The people at the party had issues with Martin over his alleged assault of a woman around a year ago.

At around 10 p.m., Martin pulled over to the curb and the victim approached the vehicle. The victim tried to keep Martin from getting out of the vehicle and the two began to struggle. Martin claimed that the victim punched him in the face. Witnesses then saw Martin shoot the victim, and the victim ran away from the vehicle.