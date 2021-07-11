Man charged with attempted homicide after incident in the 3300 block of Hamlin Street

RACINE — A Chicago man is in custody and has been charged in connection with an attempted homicide that occurred April 30 in the 3300 block of Hamlin Street.

Kevion A. Minor, 22, has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and felony counts of stalking, possession of a firearm by a felon and armed burglary.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 30, officers were sent to the 3300 block of Hamlin Street for shots fired with a person shot inside the residence.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who said that she was inside near the front door when she saw a gold sedan pull up in front and a man exit the car and approach with a gun in his hand. She then pushed her two children away from the door and yelled for everyone to get down as she ran into the back bedroom to hide. She believed the suspect was Minor due to having problems with him threatening her.

When she got into the bedroom, she said, she felt someone push the door open. She saw a raised arm come through the door with a gun and shots started firing in the room. Three children were in the house at the time of the shooting, all under the age of 5.