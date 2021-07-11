 Skip to main content
Man charged with attempted homicide after incident in the 3300 block of Hamlin Street
HAMLIN STREET INCIDENT

Man charged with attempted homicide after incident in the 3300 block of Hamlin Street

RACINE — A Chicago man is in custody and has been charged in connection with an attempted homicide that occurred April 30 in the 3300 block of Hamlin Street.

Kevion A. Minor, 22, has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and felony counts of stalking, possession of a firearm by a felon and armed burglary.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 30, officers were sent to the 3300 block of Hamlin Street for shots fired with a person shot inside the residence.

Kevion Minor

Minor

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who said that she was inside near the front door when she saw a gold sedan pull up in front and a man exit the car and approach with a gun in his hand. She then pushed her two children away from the door and yelled for everyone to get down as she ran into the back bedroom to hide. She believed the suspect was Minor due to having problems with him threatening her.

When she got into the bedroom, she said, she felt someone push the door open. She saw a raised arm come through the door with a gun and shots started firing in the room. Three children were in the house at the time of the shooting, all under the age of 5.

Medical staff told the officer that a victim was shot in his lower leg resulting in a compound fracture and there was also an entry wound near his right groin area. The victim reportedly said that Minor ran into his house and shot him. He said that he followed the woman, who ran into the back bedroom to protect her. He then heard Minor yelling “you a (expletives), you trying to block me from her, I’ll kill you.” Minor then pointed a gun towards his head and he struggled with him to take the gun away when he was shot. He continued to fight with Minor when he was shot again.

He said prior to the shooting, Minor had been threatening the woman and his family. Video was reportedly shown to the officers of Minor allegedly saying things such as “she better tell her grandma to move before she dies from a bullet,” to tell her uncle “move before they have time to go to work or I’m going to smoke them too. I’m telling you right now it’s on everybody. It’s on. I don’t give a (expletive) about none ya’ll (expletive), I don’t care about me, I don’t care about my daughter being around me (expletive), I’m killing every last one of y’all until they catch me, and when they catch me...” and “I’m not leaving you alone (expletive), I’m telling you right now come out this crib before I spark this (expletive) up, I’m telling you right now.”

Minor was given a $500,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

