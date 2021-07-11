Man charged with attempted homicide after incident in the 3300 block of Hamlin Street

RACINE — A Chicago man is in custody and has been charged in connection with an attempted homicide that occurred April 30 in the 3300 block of Hamlin Street.
Kevion A. Minor, 22, has been charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and felony counts of stalking, possession of a firearm by a felon and armed burglary.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 30, officers were sent to the 3300 block of Hamlin Street for shots fired with a person shot inside the residence.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who said that she was inside near the front door when she saw a gold sedan pull up in front and a man exit the car and approach with a gun in his hand. She then pushed her two children away from the door and yelled for everyone to get down as she ran into the back bedroom to hide. She believed the suspect was Minor due to having problems with him threatening her.
When she got into the bedroom, she said, she felt someone push the door open. She saw a raised arm come through the door with a gun and shots started firing in the room. Three children were in the house at the time of the shooting, all under the age of 5.
Medical staff told the officer that a victim was shot in his lower leg resulting in a compound fracture and there was also an entry wound near his right groin area. The victim reportedly said that Minor ran into his house and shot him. He said that he followed the woman, who ran into the back bedroom to protect her. He then heard Minor yelling “you a (expletives), you trying to block me from her, I’ll kill you.” Minor then pointed a gun towards his head and he struggled with him to take the gun away when he was shot. He continued to fight with Minor when he was shot again.
He said prior to the shooting, Minor had been threatening the woman and his family. Video was reportedly shown to the officers of Minor allegedly saying things such as “she better tell her grandma to move before she dies from a bullet,” to tell her uncle “move before they have time to go to work or I’m going to smoke them too. I’m telling you right now it’s on everybody. It’s on. I don’t give a (expletive) about none ya’ll (expletive), I don’t care about me, I don’t care about my daughter being around me (expletive), I’m killing every last one of y’all until they catch me, and when they catch me...” and “I’m not leaving you alone (expletive), I’m telling you right now come out this crib before I spark this (expletive) up, I’m telling you right now.”
Minor was given a $500,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 9
Today's mugshots: July 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Absalom M Rowe
Absalom M Rowe, 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Otis T Smith
Otis T Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Johnny M Walrup Jr.
Johnny M Walrup Jr., 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), reckless driving (endanger safety).
Valerie M Fisher
Valerie M Fisher, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Steven M Gramza
Steven M Gramza, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer.
Heriyzon Marie Miller
Heriyzon Marie Miller, 1300 block of ½ Frederick Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
John L Murphy
John L Murphy, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Allison M Rowe
Allison M Rowe, 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Angel Luis Cruz
Angel Luis Cruz, 3300 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, armed robbery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by outstate felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jonnie R Lampkin
Jonnie R Lampkin, 700 block of Belmont Avenue, Racine, armed robbery (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), false imprisonment (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Kevion A Minor
Kevion A Minor, Chicago, Illinois, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), stalking (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), armed burglary (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Charles A Reed
Charles A Reed, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, criminal trespass.
Armando Rodriguez
Armando Rodriguez, 4300 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.