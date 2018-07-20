RACINE — A man is charged with the physical abuse of a child after an incident outside of Magic Dollar.
David Lee Ferrell, 19, of the 1200 block of Highland Avenue, is charged with one count of physical abuse of a child and one count of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, Racine Police Department officers were dispatched to Magic Dollar, 1007 Washington Ave., for reports of a large group of people fighting "and in possession of tasers, bats, sticks and pepper spray."
Upon arrival there was about 40-50 people present in the roadway of 10th Street and Hiker Place. As officers approached the group several people in the large group began to run in different directions.
A victim claimed she was struck in the head with the hammer and pepper sprayed by Ferrell. The victim's mother said she had a cell phone video of the incident and gave police two license plate numbers registered at Ferrell's address.
On Thursday, police apprehended Ferrell who admitted to being at the fight and possessing a hammer but denied hitting the victim with it.
Ferrell appeared in court on Friday and his bail was set at $5,150. If convicted, Ferrell could face up to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
assault with a hammer is attempted homicide. throw this gross inhumane trash in prison.
Omgosh.....I’m afraid these people, if they proofread at all, are proofreading for one another. And nobody there knows any better obviously. JT, who are you hiring? Random bloggers to write your article? Geesh.
I will never understand how a group of people this large gets involved with this. Not one person among the group thinks “this is a bad idea, maybe I should call the police”? It takes people getting hit in the head with hammers before someone calls? Unbelievable.
Upon arrival there were*
Does anybody proofread this stuff?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.