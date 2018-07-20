Subscribe for 17¢ / day
David Lee Ferrell

Ferrell

RACINE — A man is charged with the physical abuse of a child after an incident outside of Magic Dollar. 

David Lee Ferrell, 19, of the 1200 block of Highland Avenue, is charged with one count of physical abuse of a child and one count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, Racine Police Department officers were dispatched to Magic Dollar, 1007 Washington Ave., for reports of a large group of people fighting "and in possession of tasers, bats, sticks and pepper spray."

Upon arrival there was about 40-50 people present in the roadway of 10th Street and Hiker Place. As officers approached the group several people in the large group began to run in different directions.

A victim claimed she was struck in the head with the hammer and pepper sprayed by Ferrell. The victim's mother said she had a cell phone video of the incident and gave police two license plate numbers registered at Ferrell's address. 

On Thursday, police apprehended Ferrell who admitted to being at the fight and possessing a hammer but denied hitting the victim with it. 

Ferrell appeared in court on Friday and his bail was set at $5,150. If convicted, Ferrell could face up to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

0
3
2
2
11

Tags

Load comments