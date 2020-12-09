Man charged with 6th OWI, allegedly caused an officer to sprain his hand

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his sixth OWI and allegedly caused an officer to sprain his hand.

Carl Rissley, 49, of the 7200 block of Cliffside Drive, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a sixth offense, battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, an officer saw a car swerve left of the center line and then back into its lane and then drive onto the gravel shoulder two times.

The officer made contact with the driver, Rissley, who smelled like marijuana and alcohol, had glassy and bloodshot eyes and his eyelids appeared droopy. He said he was swerving because he was on the phone and he denied drinking anything.