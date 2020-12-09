Man charged with 6th OWI, allegedly caused an officer to sprain his hand

CALEDONIA — A Racine man has been charged with his sixth OWI and allegedly caused an officer to sprain his hand.
Carl Rissley, 49, of the 7200 block of Cliffside Drive, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a sixth offense, battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:13 a.m. on Sunday, an officer saw a car swerve left of the center line and then back into its lane and then drive onto the gravel shoulder two times.
The officer made contact with the driver, Rissley, who smelled like marijuana and alcohol, had glassy and bloodshot eyes and his eyelids appeared droopy. He said he was swerving because he was on the phone and he denied drinking anything.
When asked if he had any marijuana, Rissley sighed and said he had a little bit of CBD in his center console. The officer saw several Budweiser beer bottles on the backseat and Rissley said they were for someone else’s. A glass bottle was tucked between the center console and the passenger seat, and Rissley then said he had “one or two” drinks. Rissley’s breathalyzer test showed a 0.078 BrAC, which although below the normal legal limit of 0.08 was above the restriction placed on Rissley of 0.02.
When arresting Rissley, he allegedly kicked an officer in the left thigh and brought down the other officers in a ditch when trying to run away. One of the officer’s hands went numb and medical staff told him he had a sprain, according to the complaint.
Rissley was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
