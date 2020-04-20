You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man charged with 5th OWI tries to convince officer that 12-year-old was driving
0 comments
Caledonia Police news

Man charged with 5th OWI tries to convince officer that 12-year-old was driving

{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man is facing his fifth OWI charge after allegedly trying to convince a police officer that a 12-year-old was driving his vehicle at the time he was pulled over.

David J. Riggins, 26, of the 4000 block of Kennedy Drive, is facing two felony counts of OWI, fifth or sixth offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a Caledonia Police Officer patrolling North Green Bay Road noticed a Kia Sorento, reportedly driven by Riggins, turn onto Ria Vista Road, pull into a driveway and turn off its lights. The Kia then pulled back out of the drive with the lights still off and turned back onto Green Bay road before turning them back on.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and witnessed the driver and passenger trade places. Riggins denied that he had been driving and said his 12-year-old cousin had been at the wheel instead. Also in the vehicle at the time was a 9-year-old child.

A breath test showed that Riggins had a blood alcohol content of .219, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit to drive.

When the officer asked the 12-year-old if he was the one driving, the child responded, “I don’t know how to drive.” The child added that Riggins told him to trade places when the officer pulled over the vehicle.

Riggins was previously charged with driving under the influence in Zion, Illinois in 2012 and in Lake County Illinois in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Riggins appeared in Racine County Circuit Court Monday via Zoom video conferencing. A $5,000 signature bond was set in this case, and Riggins was ordered not to drive or consume or possess any alcohol.

A status conference in the case is set for 8:30 a.m. June 17. Riggins remained in the County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

David J. Riggins

Riggins
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News