Man charged with 5th OWI tries to convince officer that 12-year-old was driving

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man is facing his fifth OWI charge after allegedly trying to convince a police officer that a 12-year-old was driving his vehicle at the time he was pulled over.
David J. Riggins, 26, of the 4000 block of Kennedy Drive, is facing two felony counts of OWI, fifth or sixth offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a Caledonia Police Officer patrolling North Green Bay Road noticed a Kia Sorento, reportedly driven by Riggins, turn onto Ria Vista Road, pull into a driveway and turn off its lights. The Kia then pulled back out of the drive with the lights still off and turned back onto Green Bay road before turning them back on.
The officer pulled the vehicle over and witnessed the driver and passenger trade places. Riggins denied that he had been driving and said his 12-year-old cousin had been at the wheel instead. Also in the vehicle at the time was a 9-year-old child.
A breath test showed that Riggins had a blood alcohol content of .219, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit to drive.
When the officer asked the 12-year-old if he was the one driving, the child responded, “I don’t know how to drive.” The child added that Riggins told him to trade places when the officer pulled over the vehicle.
Riggins was previously charged with driving under the influence in Zion, Illinois in 2012 and in Lake County Illinois in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Riggins appeared in Racine County Circuit Court Monday via Zoom video conferencing. A $5,000 signature bond was set in this case, and Riggins was ordered not to drive or consume or possess any alcohol.
A status conference in the case is set for 8:30 a.m. June 17. Riggins remained in the County Jail as of Monday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: April 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ryan B Ben-Hur
Ryan B Ben-Hur, 100 block of Harborview Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of controlled substance.
Juan M Casillas
Juan M Casillas, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.
Cody T Chic
Cody T Chic, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, stalking, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Angel Luis Cruz III
Angel Luis Cruz III, 3400 block of 93rd Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dion E Lawrence
Dion E Lawrence, 1800 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, felony bail jumping.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Robert C Moorehead
Robert C Moorehead, 400 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, mayhem (use of a dangerous weapon), aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacques L Pissard
Jacques (aka Lacquesandre) L Pissard, 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse assessments< use of a dangerous weapon).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.