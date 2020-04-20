Man charged with 5th OWI tries to convince officer that 12-year-old was driving

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man is facing his fifth OWI charge after allegedly trying to convince a police officer that a 12-year-old was driving his vehicle at the time he was pulled over.

David J. Riggins, 26, of the 4000 block of Kennedy Drive, is facing two felony counts of OWI, fifth or sixth offense, with a minor child in the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a Caledonia Police Officer patrolling North Green Bay Road noticed a Kia Sorento, reportedly driven by Riggins, turn onto Ria Vista Road, pull into a driveway and turn off its lights. The Kia then pulled back out of the drive with the lights still off and turned back onto Green Bay road before turning them back on.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and witnessed the driver and passenger trade places. Riggins denied that he had been driving and said his 12-year-old cousin had been at the wheel instead. Also in the vehicle at the time was a 9-year-old child.

A breath test showed that Riggins had a blood alcohol content of .219, more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit to drive.