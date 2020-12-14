Man charged with 5th OWI, admitted to the officer he shouldn't be driving

WATERFORD — A Waterford man was charged with his 5th OWI and reportedly admitted to the officer "I shouldn't be driving."
Brian T. Rittner, 40, of the 28800 block of Irma Court, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th).
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer saw a vehicle traveling over the speed limit and conducting a traffic stop.
The officer made contact with the driver, Rittner, who said he missed his turn onto Beach Drive and was coming from Bobbers, a bar in Waterford. Rittner had glassy and bloodshot eyes as well as slurred speech. The officer asked how much he had to drink and Rittner replied with "Too much. I shouldn't be driving." He said he began drinking before the Green Bay Packers game and was drinking whatever people were buying him.
Rittner agreed to a PBT and showed a result of 0.344 BAC, more than four times the legal limit.
Rittner was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
