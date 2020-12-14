Man charged with 5th OWI, admitted to the officer he shouldn't be driving

The officer made contact with the driver, Rittner, who said he missed his turn onto Beach Drive and was coming from Bobbers, a bar in Waterford. Rittner had glassy and bloodshot eyes as well as slurred speech. The officer asked how much he had to drink and Rittner replied with "Too much. I shouldn't be driving." He said he began drinking before the Green Bay Packers game and was drinking whatever people were buying him.