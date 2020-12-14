 Skip to main content
Man charged with 5th OWI, admitted to the officer he shouldn't be driving
WATERFORD — A Waterford man was charged with his 5th OWI and reportedly admitted to the officer "I shouldn't be driving."

Brian T. Rittner, 40, of the 28800 block of Irma Court, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th).

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, an officer saw a vehicle traveling over the speed limit and conducting a traffic stop. 

The officer made contact with the driver, Rittner, who said he missed his turn onto Beach Drive and was coming from Bobbers, a bar in Waterford. Rittner had glassy and bloodshot eyes as well as slurred speech. The officer asked how much he had to drink and Rittner replied with "Too much. I shouldn't be driving." He said he began drinking before the Green Bay Packers game and was drinking whatever people were buying him.

Rittner agreed to a PBT and showed a result of 0.344 BAC, more than four times the legal limit. 

Rittner was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Missouri woman arrested for allegedly providing gun that was used to kill Marcus Caldwell
Missouri woman arrested for allegedly providing gun that was used to kill Marcus Caldwell

Following the Oct. 17 killing of Marcus Caldwell, in which the firearm was allegedly acquired via straw purchase, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said her office plans to become more strict when it comes to those who provide weapons to felons. “Let it be known that my office recommends prison in every case in which a felon possesses a firearm illegally," Hanson stated. "From this point forward, my office will also include prison recommendations for those who illegally provide firearms to known felons, regardless of their lack of criminal history.”

