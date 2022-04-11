Man charged with 4th OWI; reportedly found walking on I-94

YORKVILLE — A Milwaukee man, who reportedly got out of his car and began walking on Interstate 94, has been charged with his 4th OWI after submitting a breath sample nearly three times times over the legal limit.

Alberto Salgado, 47, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:44 a.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to a disabled silver van on the shoulder of I-94 south of County Highway K. A man was seen walking southbound on the side of I-94.

Upon arrival, a deputy located the van on the right shoulder at mile marker 331. A records check showed that the van belonged to Salgado. The check also showed that his license had been revoked since 2017 and his license had been expired since 2005.

While leaving the scene, the deputy observed a man, later identified as Salgado, walking northbound on West Frontage Road. He was waving his arms and began approaching the deputy. He said that he was the owner of the van and that it ran out of gas, he was by himself and he needed help.

While speaking with Salgado, the deputy detected the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He had glassy eyes and his speech was slurred. Salgado said that the last time he drank was “two-three in the morning,” and that he did not drink after he drove. He was administered a personal breath test and had a result of 0.216 BAC, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

Salgado was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

