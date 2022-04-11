Man charged with 4th OWI; reportedly found walking on I-94

YORKVILLE — A Milwaukee man, who reportedly got out of his car and began walking on Interstate 94, has been charged with his 4th OWI after submitting a breath sample nearly three times times over the legal limit.
Alberto Salgado, 47, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:44 a.m. Saturday, an officer was sent to a disabled silver van on the shoulder of I-94 south of County Highway K. A man was seen walking southbound on the side of I-94.
Upon arrival, a deputy located the van on the right shoulder at mile marker 331. A records check showed that the van belonged to Salgado. The check also showed that his license had been revoked since 2017 and his license had been expired since 2005.
While leaving the scene, the deputy observed a man, later identified as Salgado, walking northbound on West Frontage Road. He was waving his arms and began approaching the deputy. He said that he was the owner of the van and that it ran out of gas, he was by himself and he needed help.
While speaking with Salgado, the deputy detected the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He had glassy eyes and his speech was slurred. Salgado said that the last time he drank was “two-three in the morning,” and that he did not drink after he drove. He was administered a personal breath test and had a result of 0.216 BAC, which is nearly three times the legal limit.
Salgado was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 11, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christopher George Reitzenstein
Christopher George Reitzenstein, 100 block of South Summereset Drive, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Alberto Salgado
Alberto Salgado, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Erin Smith
Erin Smith, 3500 block of 48th Street, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Lozzell K. White
Lozzell K. White, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph M. Coloso III
Joseph M. Coloso III, 3400 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Orlando M. Meeks
Orlando M. Meeks, 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Jordan Lavell Parker
Jordan Lavell Parker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno
Christopher S. Castillo-Moreno, 4700 block of 20th Avenue, Kenosha, hit and run (great bodily harm), second degree reckless injury.
Kamarin B. Freitag
Kamarin B. Freitag, 8600 block of Westbrook Drive, Sturtevant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Daniel J. Henigan
Daniel J. Henigan, 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, second degree reckless homicide, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams).
Chedrick L. Johnson
Chedrick L. Johnson, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
George E. Kramer
George E. Kramer, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Elieser Ramos
Elieser Ramos, 3400 block of 16th Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.