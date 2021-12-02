Man charged with 4th OWI allegedly caused crash that put victim in a neck brace

KANSASVILLE — A man who allegedly crashed into a car causing a person to be put in a neck brace has been charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated offense.

Adam V. Mejia, 30, from Salem, Wisconsin, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (fourth) and operating while intoxicated causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies were sent after 7 p.m. Tuesday to Highway A and Highway 75 for a crash with injuries.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a red Ford Fiesta in the eastbound lane with significant front end damage. There was also a red Pontiac stopped on the south side of Highway A. Two witnesses told the deputies they followed the Ford and noticed that the driver was swerving all over the road, did not stop at a stop sign and collided with the other vehicle.

The deputies spoke to Mejia and noticed he had glossy, bloodshot eyes and slow, slurred speech. He stumbled a few times while talking and seemed off balance while walking. He said he had a couple of beers between 1-4 p.m. and then later said he had been drinking in the car. Deputies found an open bottle of Smirnoff vodka in his car.

The operator of the stopped vehicle, the red Pontiac, was a 70-year-old man from Beloit. He was transported to the hospital for injuries and required a neck brace. His car had sustained disabling damage and was inoperable.

While waiting in the emergency room, Mejia said multiple times he "(expletive) up" and asked if the other person was OK. He provided a preliminary breath test and yielded a result of 0.190.

Mejia was scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

