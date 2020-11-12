 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged with 4th OWI, allegedly at more than double the legal drinking limit
0 comments

Man charged with 4th OWI, allegedly at more than double the legal drinking limit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been charged with his 4th operating while intoxicated offense after reportedly being 2 times over the legal drinking limit. 

Tony A. Panure, 39, of the 8400 block of Chara Drive, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

Panure has been convicted of OWIs on June 15, 2000; May 10, 2007; and Feb. 25, 2019.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, an officer noticed a vehicle swerving in front of him, crossing the center line and then crossing into the fog lane.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with Panure who said he was coming back from a funeral. The officer said he could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Panure and could see his eyes were glossy and bloodshot. 

Tony Panure

Panure

Panure failed the sobriety tests and consented to a breath test that found his blood-alcohol level at 0.167, more than two times the legal limit of 0.08. Panure said he had stopped at a bar on the way back from the funeral and had "a few drinks."

When brought to the hospital for a blood draw, Panure refused to leave the car and allegedly had to be physically removed, then restrained for the draw. 

Panure was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. 

A preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News