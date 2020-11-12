Man charged with 4th OWI, allegedly at more than double the legal drinking limit

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been charged with his 4th operating while intoxicated offense after reportedly being 2 times over the legal drinking limit.

Tony A. Panure, 39, of the 8400 block of Chara Drive, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

Panure has been convicted of OWIs on June 15, 2000; May 10, 2007; and Feb. 25, 2019.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, an officer noticed a vehicle swerving in front of him, crossing the center line and then crossing into the fog lane.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with Panure who said he was coming back from a funeral. The officer said he could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Panure and could see his eyes were glossy and bloodshot.

Panure failed the sobriety tests and consented to a breath test that found his blood-alcohol level at 0.167, more than two times the legal limit of 0.08. Panure said he had stopped at a bar on the way back from the funeral and had "a few drinks."