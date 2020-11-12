Man charged with 4th OWI, allegedly at more than double the legal drinking limit

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been charged with his 4th operating while intoxicated offense after reportedly being 2 times over the legal drinking limit.
Tony A. Panure, 39, of the 8400 block of Chara Drive, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.
Panure has been convicted of OWIs on June 15, 2000; May 10, 2007; and Feb. 25, 2019.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, an officer noticed a vehicle swerving in front of him, crossing the center line and then crossing into the fog lane.
The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with Panure who said he was coming back from a funeral. The officer said he could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Panure and could see his eyes were glossy and bloodshot.
Panure failed the sobriety tests and consented to a breath test that found his blood-alcohol level at 0.167, more than two times the legal limit of 0.08. Panure said he had stopped at a bar on the way back from the funeral and had "a few drinks."
When brought to the hospital for a blood draw, Panure refused to leave the car and allegedly had to be physically removed, then restrained for the draw.
Panure was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Nov. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cheryl A Christensen
Cheryl A Christensen, 2600 block of West Crescent Street, Racine, negligently subject an individual at risk to abuse (cause death), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Ricardo Mendoza Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ricardo Mendoza Jr., 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Marcus D Montgomery
Marcus D Montgomery, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle, injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tony A Panure
Tony A Panure, 8400 block of Chara Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.
Eric Pletz
Eric Pletz, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sex offender registry violation, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device.
Julia M Rasmussen
Julia M Rasmussen, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon.
Cavetta L Spencer
Cavetta L Spencer, Hazel Crest, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Katelyn S Spiegelhoff
Katelyn S Spiegelhoff, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lazhaun D West
Lazhaun D West, 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments)
