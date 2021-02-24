Man charged with 4th OWI after allegedly getting into a car accident at Taylor Ave. & 19th St.

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with operating while intoxicated-fourth offense after allegedly causing a car accident.
Cameron A. McGee, 37, of the 1600 block of Murray Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a fourth offense and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:11 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was set to an accident report on Taylor Avenue and 19th Street.
Upon arrival, the officer saw a woman getting out of the passenger side of a Ford Taurus that had heavy front passenger-side damage to the car. Next to the car was a Honda with heavy rear driver-side damage. The officer spoke to McGee, who said he was driving the Ford when he lost control of it due to the snow. The officer noticed his eyes were glossy and bloodshot.
During the conversation with McGee, he changed his story about where he was coming from multiple times and said he wasn't driving after saying he was the driver earlier. He was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated.
McGee was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
