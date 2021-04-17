Man charged in Tuesday hit-and-run in Mount Pleasant

Man charged
in
Tuesday’s hit and run
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged in the hit-and-run on Spring Street near Newman Road Tuesday.
Johrei M.L. Johnson, 20, of the 5400 block of Heidi Drive, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury, a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to an accident at the intersection of Spring Street and Newman Road.
Upon arrival, he saw two cars with heavy front-end damage. The officer approached a gray Toyota Camry and spoke to the driver, who said she had head, neck and back pain. She was taken to the emergency room and was put in a neck brace.
The officer then spoke to a witness who said she was across the street when she heard the accident and saw two men who were involved in the crash run away.
An officer searched the surrounding area and saw both men hop a wooden fence before running through the backyard of a house on Green Bay Road. The officer chased the suspects through several other backyards and hopped three more fences in the chase before they gave up and were arrested.
One of the suspects was Johnson, who told officers he was driving the car at the time of the accident and said he ran away because he got scared. He reportedly said he called multiple people while running to get “his people” to get to the scene before he was arrested.
Johnson was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 16
Today's mugshots: April 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Alexander E Csepella
Alexander E Csepella, 4700 block of Sunnyside Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wade E Hotchkiss
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Wade E Hotchkiss, 200 block of South Water Street, Waterford, first degree recklessly endangering safety, arson of property other than building, felony criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Johrei M L Johnson
Johrei M L Johnson, 5400 block of Heidi Drive, Racine, hit and run (injury), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Earnest L Julien
Earnest L Julien, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Zachery J Vague
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Zachery J Vague, 1300 block of Yout Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer.
Brandy L Adensam
Brandy L Adensam, Homeless, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derek J Galin
Derek J Galin, 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, post or publish a depiction of person knowing it is a private representation without consent, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charellis D Mayhall
Charellis D Mayhall, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Stovall
Ronald Stovall, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), possession of cocaine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.