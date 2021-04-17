Man charged in Tuesday hit-and-run in Mount Pleasant

Man charged

in

Tuesday’s hit and run

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged in the hit-and-run on Spring Street near Newman Road Tuesday.

Johrei M.L. Johnson, 20, of the 5400 block of Heidi Drive, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury, a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to an accident at the intersection of Spring Street and Newman Road.

Upon arrival, he saw two cars with heavy front-end damage. The officer approached a gray Toyota Camry and spoke to the driver, who said she had head, neck and back pain. She was taken to the emergency room and was put in a neck brace.

The officer then spoke to a witness who said she was across the street when she heard the accident and saw two men who were involved in the crash run away.