 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in Tuesday hit-and-run in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT

Man charged in Tuesday hit-and-run in Mount Pleasant

{{featured_button_text}}
Gray 2009 Toyota car crash

This 2009 Toyota sustained damage in a two-vehicle collision in Mount Pleasant at the intersection of Spring Street and Newman Road on Tuesday.

 Diana Panuncial

Man charged

in

Tuesday’s hit and run

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged in the hit-and-run on Spring Street near Newman Road Tuesday.

Netflix is trying to help you sleep better, which is ironic because it's one of the things that keeps people up at night. The streaming giant says it's releasing a docuseries, seven 15-minute episodes, that each tackle problems some of us might have at nighttime, whether it's insomnia, stress or screen time that's keeping us up.

Johrei M.L. Johnson, 20, of the 5400 block of Heidi Drive, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury, a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to an accident at the intersection of Spring Street and Newman Road.

Upon arrival, he saw two cars with heavy front-end damage. The officer approached a gray Toyota Camry and spoke to the driver, who said she had head, neck and back pain. She was taken to the emergency room and was put in a neck brace.

Johrei Johnson

Johnson

The officer then spoke to a witness who said she was across the street when she heard the accident and saw two men who were involved in the crash run away.

An officer searched the surrounding area and saw both men hop a wooden fence before running through the backyard of a house on Green Bay Road. The officer chased the suspects through several other backyards and hopped three more fences in the chase before they gave up and were arrested.

One of the suspects was Johnson, who told officers he was driving the car at the time of the accident and said he ran away because he got scared. He reportedly said he called multiple people while running to get “his people” to get to the scene before he was arrested.

Johnson was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News