Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — A man is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide after gunfire at a Racine bar resulted in three people being shot.

Rickey D. Haynes, 47, of the 1100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, is charged with one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first degree reckless injury, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the criminal complaint:

On July 22, Racine police officers responded to a call at Tropical Paradise Bar, 1600 Douglas Ave., for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Haynes on the sidewalk bleeding from gunshot wounds and two other people with gunshot wounds.

Haynes told police that an individual was threatening him and he was trying to leave the bar.

In speaking to witnesses and watching video surveillance, police were able to determine that when Haynes was outside the bar, another male was trying to get him to leave but Haynes seemed reluctant.

Haynes then moved toward the person he alleges was threatening him, and fired a shot at them. The person can be seen on camera moving to avoid being shot. Haynes then fell to the ground appearing to be shot.

As that was happening, two other individuals down the block from the incident can be seen falling to the ground after they were shot.

Based on video and statements, an unknown person fired at Haynes striking him, as well as the two other people.

Because of Haynes’ actions outside the bar, police arrested him and concluded that if he had not fired the initial shot, the other two people would likely not have been shot.

Haynes has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. If convicted, Haynes could face up to 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

0
3
0
0
3

Tags

Load comments