Man charged in Saturday shooting that followed argument at Nick's Supermarket on Superior

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a Saturday shooting at Nick's Supermarket, 1407 Superior St.

Robert A. Gentry, 33, of the 4000 block of 17th Street, was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Lincoln Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

An officer viewed surveillance video from Nick's Supermarket and saw two men walking in the street that were in an argument. One of them was identified as Gentry. Both exited the camera's view, but then Gentry reappeared and fired a single shot in the direction he came from.

A gun was then found in the toilet of the men's bathroom at the Winner's Circle bar next door. Video from Winner's Circle showed Gentry enter the bathroom, where he allegedly also left his coat and cell phone in addition to the gun, according to police.