 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in Saturday shooting that followed argument at Nick's Supermarket on Superior
0 comments

Man charged in Saturday shooting that followed argument at Nick's Supermarket on Superior

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a Saturday shooting at Nick's Supermarket, 1407 Superior St.

Robert Gentry

Gentry

Robert A. Gentry, 33, of the 4000 block of 17th Street, was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Lincoln Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

An officer viewed surveillance video from Nick's Supermarket and saw two men walking in the street that were in an argument. One of them was identified as Gentry. Both exited the camera's view, but then Gentry reappeared and fired a single shot in the direction he came from.

A gun was then found in the toilet of the men's bathroom at the Winner's Circle bar next door. Video from Winner's Circle showed Gentry enter the bathroom, where he allegedly also left his coat and cell phone in addition to the gun, according to police.

Gentry claimed he was at the bar after attending a funeral and was in possession of a friend's gun that he found in the car. He said he didn't want to leave the gun in the car and was punched by the man who was shot. He got into an argument with him and then punched him in the face. He began walking away but then thought he saw the victim holding a gun so he fired one time to scare him, according to what police reported he said.

Gentry was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. He has a prior record of felony repeat marijuana possession, and is currently facing misdemeanor charges filed in September for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News