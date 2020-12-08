Man charged in Saturday shooting that followed argument at Nick's Supermarket on Superior

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in a Saturday shooting at Nick's Supermarket, 1407 Superior St.
Robert A. Gentry, 33, of the 4000 block of 17th Street, was charged with felony counts of first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Lincoln Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
An officer viewed surveillance video from Nick's Supermarket and saw two men walking in the street that were in an argument. One of them was identified as Gentry. Both exited the camera's view, but then Gentry reappeared and fired a single shot in the direction he came from.
A gun was then found in the toilet of the men's bathroom at the Winner's Circle bar next door. Video from Winner's Circle showed Gentry enter the bathroom, where he allegedly also left his coat and cell phone in addition to the gun, according to police.
Gentry claimed he was at the bar after attending a funeral and was in possession of a friend's gun that he found in the car. He said he didn't want to leave the gun in the car and was punched by the man who was shot. He got into an argument with him and then punched him in the face. He began walking away but then thought he saw the victim holding a gun so he fired one time to scare him, according to what police reported he said.
Gentry was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. He has a prior record of felony repeat marijuana possession, and is currently facing misdemeanor charges filed in September for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kyle J Mierzejewski
Kyle J Mierzejewski, 5200 block of 47th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carl Rissley
Carl Rissley, 7200 block of Cliffside Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nucquan L Thomas
Nucquan L Thomas, 1100 block of 12th Street, Racine, criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), resisting an officer.
Raquel R Dehart
Raquel R Dehart, 30200 block of Forest Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse).
Javier Garcia
Javier Garcia, 1700 block of Franklin Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert A Gentry
Robert A Gentry, 4000 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree reckless injury (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon.
Montreill H Lawhorn
Montreill H Lawhorn, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dontrell E Lynch
Dontrell E Lynch, 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jonathan P Calverley
Jonathan P Calverley, 3300 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Leo J Gillis
Leo J Gillis, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio L Harris
Antonio L Harris, 2000 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
