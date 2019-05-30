TOWN OF GENEVA — A visitor from south suburban Chicago is facing criminal charges after he allegedly was found naked at a Walworth County hotel swimming pool, and then engaged in an outburst of profanity and violence toward police.
Christopher Koziel, 66, of Hodgkins, Illinois, has been charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. If found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison and fines totalling $21,000.
According to a criminal complaint, Koziel was arrested May 14 at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 sate Highway 50, after hotel security found him naked and refusing to leave the hotel swimming pool and spa area.
Police reported that Koziel smelled strongly of alcohol and that he shouted profanities at bartenders who would not serve him drinks, then shouted profanities at other hotel staff.
“The defendant then began to yell and scream in the hotel,” the complaint states. “The defendant continued to scream and yell in the pool area as well as the hallways throughout the hotel.”
Prosecutors allege that Kozeil put his clothes on in the spa as police arrived, but that he resisted police and shouted profanities again as officers tried to escort him outside to a squad car. He dragged his feet, tried to pull away from officers, and finally laid down in the squad car’s back seat with his feet sticking out the door.
According to the complaint, when Officer Samuel Fisher tried to grab the defendant’s feet, Kozeil kicked the officer in the stomach so hard that Fisher went to the hospital for what he thought might be internal injuries. The complaint indicates that Fisher was diagnosed with a “blunt abdominal injury.”
The charge of battery to a law enforcement officer is a felony that carries a possible six-year prison term. The other two charges are misdemeanors.
Walworth County Circuit Court records indicate that Kozeil is scheduled June 5 for a preliminary hearing on the charges. He is free on bond, but is under orders not to consume any alcoholic beverages while his case is pending.
He and his attorneys could not be reached for comment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.