Man charged in March 14 shooting near Sixth and Villa but denies firing shots
Man charged in March 14 shooting near Sixth and Villa but denies firing shots

RACINE — A man who police say was drinking while celebrating his birthday allegedly fired several bullets at three men, hitting one in the leg and sending him to the hospital. But the man denies having fired the shots.

Mark A. Bell, 33, of the 1100 block of Chatham Street, has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mark A. Bell

Bell

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 14, a Racine Police Department officer responded to the Ascension All Saints Emergency Room for a report of a gunshot wound. A victim was being treated for a gunshot wound on his right upper thigh. The victim said he was standing at the corner of 6th and Villa streets when he heard 3-4 gunshots and felt a sting in his leg.

The victim stated he reached down and his hand was bloody; he was with a woman who drove him to the hospital. He did not identify who shot him.

Investigators collected and viewed surveillance video from businesses in the area of the shooting. The video showed a black male with “very unique clothing:” a red baseball cap on backwards, red athletic shoes, a jean jacket with a stripe design on the sleeves, a dark T-shirt and blue jeans with a stripe design on the side. The man in the video fired multiple handgun rounds at three men near a black Cadillac on Sixth Street.

Investigators recovered several spent shell casings from the area shown on the video where the man was seen shooting from. One investigator learned from a confidential source that the person in the video firing the gun was likely Mark Bell. The source also provided a Facebook photo of Bell wearing the same clothing as the shooter and taken at Michigan’s Pub, 1300 Michigan Blvd., about 2 hours prior to the shooting.

The investigator advised that a search warrant was executed at Bell’s residence and the clothing seen in the video and picture from Michigan’s Pub was recovered.

Bell was interviewed and admitted that it was him in Michigan’s Pub about 2 hours before the shooting, but denied the shooting. He stated he was celebrating his birthday, went to Michigan’s Pub and GRC Sport Lounge, 1307 Douglas Ave. Bell said he went home with a woman, but that he was too drunk to know when. He denied being in the area of Villa and Sixth streets.

The investigator also viewed video from Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St., which showed Bell leaving the bar about 42 minutes prior to the shooting, wearing the same clothing as shown in the shooting video and the video from Michigan’s Pub. The investigator interviewed a woman who said she was with Bell all night, which is not supported by the video. The video reportedly shows Bell leaving while the woman was still inside Marci’s.

Bell was booked into to the Racine County Jail on Monday; his cash bail has been set at $50,000.

A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m., Thursday, April 22, online court records show.

Bell, according to the criminal complaint, has numerous aliases: Poke Geater, Mark Anthony Geater, Mark Anthony Kee, Mark Anthony Kee Kee, Tristan James Opahle, Mark Anthony Poke and Mark A. Geater.

