Man charged in March 14 shooting near 6th and Villa but denies firing shots

Investigators recovered several spent shell casings from the area shown on the video where the man was seen shooting from. One investigator learned from a confidential source that the person in the video firing the gun was likely Mark Bell. The source also provided a Facebook photo of Bell wearing the same clothing as the shooter and taken at Michigan’s Pub, 1300 Michigan Blvd., about 2 hours prior to the shooting.

The investigator advised that a search warrant was executed at Bell’s residence and the clothing seen in the video and picture from Michigan’s Pub was recovered.

Bell was interviewed and admitted that it was him in Michigan’s Pub about 2 hours before the shooting, but denied the shooting. He stated he was celebrating his birthday, went to Michigan’s Pub and GRC Sport Lounge, 1307 Douglas Ave. Bell said he went home with a woman, but that he was too drunk to know when. He denied being in the area of Villa and Sixth streets.