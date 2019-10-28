WIND LAKE — A Town of Waterford man faces a felony hit-and-run charge after he allegedly struck a bicyclist with his truck on Oct. 20.
The crash reportedly happened just after 3:15 p.m. that day in the 6000 block of South Loomis Road in Wind Lake near Colonel Heg Memorial Park.
Keith Michael Miller, 40, of the 28000 block of Arrow Road, later told a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he was driving home after watching the Green Bay Packers game at a bar when the crash occurred, but that he only had one beer during the game, according to a criminal complaint. Miller also said that he realized he hit something, but didn’t know what. After getting “freaked out” by the impact, he said he drove home and watched TV.
The bicyclist who was hit told law enforcement that Miller was “appearing to be distracted” and was reaching toward the passenger side of his Chevrolet pickup truck when he swerved off the road and struck the bicyclist, who had been riding along the right side of the road. The bicyclist suffered non-serious injuries but received treatment at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Friends and family remember Teren Cagle as “goofy,” “a blessing” and “helpful.”
You have free articles remaining.
A witness of the crash called 911. Miller did not contact authorities, according to the criminal complaint.
Miller was identified as the suspect on Sunday, after a witness of the crash said they saw the truck and that it had sustained damage to the right side of the vehicle and was missing its right rearview mirror.
Miller appeared in court for the first time Monday morning and was given a $2,000 signature bond with a condition to “not drive at all” and to “not consume or possess any alcohol,” according to online court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.