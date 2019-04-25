MOUNT PLEASANT — Charges were filed on Thursday for a Caledonia man accused of allegedly leading Mount Pleasant Police officers on a chase last month that at times exceeded speeds estimated at 120-130 mph.
Elijah Campbell, 34, of the 4100 block of Walsh Road, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and bail jumping, both as a repeat offender.
According to online records, Campbell failed to appear in court Thursday on the charges. A bench warrant was ordered.
According to the criminal complaint:
On March 21, a Mount Pleasant Police sergeant on patrol in a marked squad car saw a newer model gray Ford F150 truck driving onto Durand Avenue without its tail lights illuminated. The sergeant activated his car’s lights and tried to stop the truck near Gates Avenue (east of Drexel Avenue and west of Kearney Avenue), then saw the truck make a U-turn and flee at high speed, going west on Durand. The police sergeant had observed that the driver was a younger mixed race man with black round glasses and dark hair.
The sergeant followed the truck and saw it fail to stop at various controlled intersections as it headed west and estimated it reached 106 mph and then north as it made its way to Highway 20 before eventually heading south on Interstate 94. Several other officers had joined the pursuit as the truck exceeded speeds estimated at 120-130 mph.
Officers lost sight of the truck about a mile south of Highway 20 on I-94.
During the investigation, officers learned the license plate had been stolen about three weeks earlier, and a 2016 truck of that description had been stolen in Aurora, Ill., by a suspect identified in the complaint as AC.
AC’s booking photo did not match the truck driver. However, AC was involved in a counterfeiting ring out of Illinois and Wisconsin, and one of his mentioned parties in the ring was Campbell. The sergeant identified Campbell's photo as the person who had been driving the truck.
Campbell had been out on bond for a felony case in Milwaukee County, with bond conditions in full force. As Campbell failed to appear in court Thursday, he will forfeit his bond.
