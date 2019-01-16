RACINE — A Kenosha man charged in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an area teen pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.
Johnny Lee Taylor Sr., 71, of the 6800 block of Sheridan Road is charged with a felony count of hit-and-run involving death. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and/or up to $100,000 in fines.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Taylor remained in custody on a $50,000 cash bond, online records show. A status conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
The hit-and-run
On the evening of Jan. 8, 18-year-old Teren Cagle — a Park High School student — was reportedly riding his bike along Highway 32 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram that Mount Pleasant police believe was driven by Taylor.
Surveillance footage from a nearby home showed a truck strike a bicyclist at about 10:05 p.m. The truck then appeared to circle back, drive past slowly, then carry on without stopping, according to police.
Cagle was reportedly left in a ditch next to the road for 41 minutes, until a Racine County sheriff’s deputy was called to the scene at 10:46 p.m. for a report of an unconscious male in a ditch. Cagle died as a result of head and internal injuries that night at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Law enforcement personnel found several pieces of debris around the scene of the crash. A partial number on one of the pieces allowed officers to identify Taylor as the owner of the vehicle.
When interviewing Taylor, one detective reported seeing replacement parts for a headlight, consistent with the damage found on Taylor’s truck. Another detective said that part of the truck, a side marker, had already been replaced.
Detectives observed that on the Dodge Ram “there was a circular impact damage to the windshield the approximate size of a human head.”
Taylor reportedly told one detective that someone named Diane was driving the truck, and told another detective that he was the one driving, according to a criminal complaint.
According to police, Taylor admitted that he had been driving on Highway 32 that night when “all of a sudden he thought he may have hit something because his vehicle pulled to the right, but that he was not sure if he hit anything.”
Information from Taylor’s phone, according to detectives, confirmed that he was driving at the time and location where Cagle was struck.
