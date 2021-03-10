Man charged in August overdose death

CALEDONIA — A Cudahy man faces a first-degree reckless homicide charge after he allegedly used opioids with a Caledonia man who died from an overdose on Aug. 4.
According to law enforcement, the man who has been charged said he didn’t provide the heroin connected to the man’s death, although reportedly the person who died had gabapentin (a nerve pain medication that is not an opioid) and fentanyl in his system.
Scott R. Groleau, 38, also faces a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer in the case in addition to the more serious felony charge.
The charges were filed on Dec. 7 with a warrant being issued, but Groleau wasn’t taken into custody until Tuesday, according to online court records.
In 2019, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson pledged to be more aggressive in prosecuting those who provide drugs to those who end up overdosing, citing the immense death toll of the opioid epidemic.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:23 p.m. on Aug. 4, officers were sent to the 10000 block of Dunkelow Road for a report of an unresponsive male. An officer spoke with a witness who said she was talking to the victim when he collapsed. She poured water on him because Groleau told her to. When she realized the man wasn’t responding, she called 911. The victim’s cause of death was determined to be being acute drug mixing of fentanyl and gabapentin, as well as alcohol consumption.
The witness said that she knew Groleau had a drug problem and saw signs of drug use while he was at the apartment. She said he and the victim left the apartment for 4-5 minutes before returning. The victim then went onto the balcony to smoke a cigarette and began itching all over his body. She talked with him for a few minutes before he collapsed.
Another witness said that Groleau had given the victim heroin that night and that she, the victim and Groleau would snort heroin together every day when they were together. Groleau denied giving the victim any heroin, but later said he snorted heroin with him outside but the heroin didn’t come from him. Groleau was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Clint A Laycock
Clint A Laycock, 3500 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor theft.
Stacey A Neal
Stacey A Neal, Madison, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Montreal D Robinson
Montreal D Robinson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Scott R Groleau
Scott R Groleau, Cudahy, Wisconsin, first degree reckless homicide, obstructing an officer.