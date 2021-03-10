Man charged in August overdose death

CALEDONIA — A Cudahy man faces a first-degree reckless homicide charge after he allegedly used opioids with a Caledonia man who died from an overdose on Aug. 4.

According to law enforcement, the man who has been charged said he didn’t provide the heroin connected to the man’s death, although reportedly the person who died had gabapentin (a nerve pain medication that is not an opioid) and fentanyl in his system.

Scott R. Groleau, 38, also faces a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer in the case in addition to the more serious felony charge.

The charges were filed on Dec. 7 with a warrant being issued, but Groleau wasn’t taken into custody until Tuesday, according to online court records.

In 2019, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson pledged to be more aggressive in prosecuting those who provide drugs to those who end up overdosing, citing the immense death toll of the opioid epidemic.

According to a criminal complaint: