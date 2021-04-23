 Skip to main content
Man charged in attempted robbery that occurred on Dec. 14 at the Villa Stop & Save
Man charged in attempted robbery that occurred on Dec. 14 at the Villa Stop & Save

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an attempted robbery that occurred on Dec. 14 at the Villa Stop & Save at 1304 Villa St.

Dontrell D. Holle, 27, of the 500 block of 16th St., was charged with a felony count of attempted robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:36 p.m. on Dec. 14, an officer was sent to 13th and Villa Streets for a report of an assault at the Villa Stop & Save. The victim said that 20 minutes earlier a man entered the store and tried to rob him.

Dontrell Hollie

Hollie

The victim said that the suspect asked for cigarillos and when he turned back toward him the suspect then sprayed him in the face with some liquid from a bottle. The suspect then tried to go behind the counter to rob the store when someone yelled “Police! Police!” After that the suspect ran from the store.

At 2:51 p.m. on Thursday, an investigator was contacted by a witness who said she knew who the robber was. She said she saw a Facebook post by Hollie that had him wearing the clothes seen in the surveillance footage.

Hollie was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

