Man charged in attempted robbery that occurred on Dec. 14 at the Villa Stop & Save

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged in an attempted robbery that occurred on Dec. 14 at the Villa Stop & Save at 1304 Villa St.
Dontrell D. Holle, 27, of the 500 block of 16th St., was charged with a felony count of attempted robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 5:36 p.m. on Dec. 14, an officer was sent to 13th and Villa Streets for a report of an assault at the Villa Stop & Save. The victim said that 20 minutes earlier a man entered the store and tried to rob him.
The victim said that the suspect asked for cigarillos and when he turned back toward him the suspect then sprayed him in the face with some liquid from a bottle. The suspect then tried to go behind the counter to rob the store when someone yelled “Police! Police!” After that the suspect ran from the store.
At 2:51 p.m. on Thursday, an investigator was contacted by a witness who said she knew who the robber was. She said she saw a Facebook post by Hollie that had him wearing the clothes seen in the surveillance footage.
Hollie was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 23
Today's mugshots: April 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sara M Meiller
Sara M Meiller, 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, forgery, possession of narcotic drugs, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark L Naeve
Mark L Naeve, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Union Grove, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Qwajavious Pittman
Qwajavious Pittman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shawn F Pulda
Shawn F Pulda, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alissa M Anderson
Alissa M Anderson, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Solomon O Correa
Solomon O Correa, 400 block of English Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Robert V DeRose
Robert V DeRose, 700 block of Kingston Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Casey Lee Freeman
Casey Lee Freeman, Neosho, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), failure to install ignition interlock device.
Terenyce M Jones
Terenyce M Jones, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Renee Lynn Stooksbury
Renee Lynn Stooksbury, 1600 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Jason L Guzman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jason L Guzman, Oak Park, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Dontrell D Hollie
Dontrell D Hollie, 500 block of 16th Street, Racine, attempt robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Jan M Jeffery
Jan M Jeffery, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert B Justus-Gerstner
Robert B Justus-Gerstner, Lake Villa, Illinois, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Logan C Kramer
Logan C Kramer, Round Lake, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Thomas B Krausmann
Thomas B Krausmann, Arlington Heights, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randle J May
Randle J May, West Allis, Wisconsin, possession of THC.