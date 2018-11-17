RACINE — A man allegedly used a hidden cell phone to take video recordings of two women showering in his home.
Santos T. Villarreal, 48, of the 1200 block of Blake Avenue, has been charged with 19 felony counts of capture an intimate representation without consent and two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy with a surveillance device.
He faces up to 68 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
Villarreal positioned a cell phone to take videos of nude women exiting the shower in his home, Racine police reported. On the phone, 19 screenshots from the videos were found.
Two different women have been identified in the photos. Neither of the women consented to the videos being taken, police reported.
Police believe that at least two videos were taken in October and November.
A family member found the images on Villarreal’s phone and reported them to police.
Villarreal admitted to taking the video, but only wanted to find out if one of the women was pregnant, but said he didn’t know how the screenshots were taken, according to police.
Court records show that Villarreal has prior convictions for criminal damage to property, in 1997, and disorderly conduct, in 1999 and 2000.
He was charged with battery and disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments in January of this year, but that case remains open. A jury trial in that case is scheduled to begin Dec. 13. As a result of this open case, police said Villarreal potentially faces an additional 21 counts of bail jumping.
For the new charges, Villarreal is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.