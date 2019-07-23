DOVER — A 36-year-old man faces 30 separate felony charges connected to repeated sexual assault of a child, using hidden cameras to take photos of a preteen girl without her consent, and possession of child pornography.
Kevin A. Meyers, of the 27000 block of Rowntree Road in the Town of Dover, allegedly used a hidden spy camera inside a smoke detector and a “pinhole” camera to take photos and video of an underage girl “in various states of undress.”
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported that more than 160 photos of the girl were found on Meyers’ cell phone.
Meyers was criminally charged Tuesday.
Other charges included physical abuse of a child and strangulation/suffocation.
Online court records show this is the first time Meyers has been charged with a felony in Wisconsin.
After an initial court appearance Tuesday, Meyers was banned from having contact with any minors, including the victim; is allowed to have weekend/night releases from the Racine County Jail; and has a cash bond set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sherita L. Barker
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sherita L. Barker, 1000 block of North Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant, food stamp fraud (value greater than $5,000), food stamp offense misstate facts in food stamp application (value of benefit greater than or equal to $5,000).
James A. Bowe
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
James A. Bowe, 3500 block of Newman Road, Racine, physical abuse of child intentionally causing bodily harm, disorderly conduct.
Michael K. Hubbard
Michael K. Hubbard, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Kevin A. Meyers
Kevin A. Meyers, 27500 block of Rowntree Road, Burlington, first degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, attempt first degree child sexual assault with a child under age 13, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of child intentionally causing bodily harm, invasion of privacy (surveillance device with victim under age 18), capture an intimate representation without consent with victim under age 18, possession of child pornography.
Angelique M. Brown
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Angelique M. Brown, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Thomas T. Cobbs
Thomas T. Cobbs, 3500 block of Meachem Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dayvion S. Hunter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dayvion S. Hunter, 1100 block of Lewis Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Josiah L. James
Josiah L. James, 1700 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.