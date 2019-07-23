{{featured_button_text}}

DOVER — A 36-year-old man faces 30 separate felony charges connected to repeated sexual assault of a child, using hidden cameras to take photos of a preteen girl without her consent, and possession of child pornography.

Kevin A. Meyers, of the 27000 block of Rowntree Road in the Town of Dover, allegedly used a hidden spy camera inside a smoke detector and a “pinhole” camera to take photos and video of an underage girl “in various states of undress.”

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported that more than 160 photos of the girl were found on Meyers’ cell phone.

Meyers was criminally charged Tuesday.

Other charges included physical abuse of a child and strangulation/suffocation.

Online court records show this is the first time Meyers has been charged with a felony in Wisconsin.

After an initial court appearance Tuesday, Meyers was banned from having contact with any minors, including the victim; is allowed to have weekend/night releases from the Racine County Jail; and has a cash bond set at $75,000.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

