RACINE — A 24-year-old Racine man has been arrested after allegedly trying to entice a teenager and grabbing her by the arm in West Park last November.
The teenage girl told police that DaJuan Maurice Jones, most recently of the 1300 block of North Wisconsin Street, had raped her when she was 10 years old and been convicted. She said he served probation time, and that she still sometimes sees him around Racine.
Jones is not listed on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, although he was charged with a child abuse felony charge in 2011 when he was 17. That charge was amended down to misdemeanor battery, to which he pleaded no contest.
Court records show that Jones was sentenced to less than one year of incarceration by former Circuit Court Judge Wayne Marik. Jones' sentence also showed that he received an adjudicated conviction of sexual contact, according to court records.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2017, the teen was walking near West Park, 920 College Ave., when a dark green minivan driving along Park Avenue stopped in front of her.
The teen reported that Jones was alone driving the van and asked her “to take a ride with him.” She tried to ignore him and walk away.
Jones then left the minivan and grabbed the teen’s right wrist, she reported. She tried to pull arm away, at which point Jones allegedly scratched her face with his free hand.
The teen told Jones that she would tell her mother what he did.
“(The victim) stated Jones is afraid of her mom, and (the girl) could see the fear in his eyes,” police said, based on their interview with the teen.
She said she plans to get a restraining order against Jones, since she still sees him occasionally, considering him a "floater” at several Wendy’s restaurants.
He now has been charged with physical abuse of a child and child enticement. If convicted, Jones faces up to 31 years in prison and a fine of $110,000.