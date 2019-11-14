Man charged for threatening officer, possession of marijuana

RACINE — A Racine man is facing felony charges after he reportedly threatened a Mount Pleasant sergeant during a traffic stop.
Allevon R. White, 32, of the 3700 block of Clairmont Street, is charged with felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 1:28 a.m. Thursday, Mount Pleasant Police Department officers responded to the 8600 block of Washington Avenue for a vehicle with broken license plate lamps. A license plate check determined that the vehicle’s registration was suspended, and the licenses of the vehicle’s owners were also suspended and expired.
The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was White. An officer claimed that White reached his arm into the backseat, so the officer asked him to exit the vehicle. The officer said White complied, but “became argumentative and angry” and began to swear at officers.
A K9 officer sniffed the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of drugs. A clear plastic bag with a “small amount of green residue” and an orange plastic pill bottle containing a substance that looked and smelled like marijuana was found. The substance later tested positive for marijuana.
During the search, officers said White got “more and more anxious and argumentative” with law enforcement officers and continued swearing at them.
White reportedly addressed the officer and said “If I was out of them cuffs, I’d beat the (expletive) out you.”
As of Thursday, White remained in custody on a $1,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
John H Bouwma
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
John H Bouwma, 900 block of Vine Street, Union Grove, repeated sexual assault of a child, incest, exposing genitals.
Joseph D Espinoza Sr.
Joseph D Espinoza Sr., 1500 block of West Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15 and 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Zavion Z Ford
Zavion Z Ford, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Talithia S Jones
Talithia S Jones, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Randy L McBride
Randy L McBride, 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, stalking resulting in bodily harm, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Anthony Morris
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony Morris, Chicago, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Terrance J Moses
Terrance J Moses, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer.
Terrance G Barkley
Terrance G Barkley, 1100 block of Geneva Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Juan Fuentes
Juan Fuentes, 1200 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, operating without a license, operating while intoxicated.
Melissa A Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Melissa A Thomas, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Quincy R Vaughns
Quincy R Vaughns, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.