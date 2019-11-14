You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man charged for threatening officer, possession of marijuana
0 comments

Man charged for threatening officer, possession of marijuana

{{featured_button_text}}
Allevon White

White

RACINE — A Racine man is facing felony charges after he reportedly threatened a Mount Pleasant sergeant during a traffic stop.

Allevon R. White, 32, of the 3700 block of Clairmont Street, is charged with felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 1:28 a.m. Thursday, Mount Pleasant Police Department officers responded to the 8600 block of Washington Avenue for a vehicle with broken license plate lamps. A license plate check determined that the vehicle’s registration was suspended, and the licenses of the vehicle’s owners were also suspended and expired.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was White. An officer claimed that White reached his arm into the backseat, so the officer asked him to exit the vehicle. The officer said White complied, but “became argumentative and angry” and began to swear at officers.

A K9 officer sniffed the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of drugs. A clear plastic bag with a “small amount of green residue” and an orange plastic pill bottle containing a substance that looked and smelled like marijuana was found. The substance later tested positive for marijuana.

During the search, officers said White got “more and more anxious and argumentative” with law enforcement officers and continued swearing at them.

White reportedly addressed the officer and said “If I was out of them cuffs, I’d beat the (expletive) out you.”

As of Thursday, White remained in custody on a $1,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News