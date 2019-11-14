Man charged for threatening officer, possession of marijuana

RACINE — A Racine man is facing felony charges after he reportedly threatened a Mount Pleasant sergeant during a traffic stop.

Allevon R. White, 32, of the 3700 block of Clairmont Street, is charged with felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 1:28 a.m. Thursday, Mount Pleasant Police Department officers responded to the 8600 block of Washington Avenue for a vehicle with broken license plate lamps. A license plate check determined that the vehicle’s registration was suspended, and the licenses of the vehicle’s owners were also suspended and expired.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was White. An officer claimed that White reached his arm into the backseat, so the officer asked him to exit the vehicle. The officer said White complied, but “became argumentative and angry” and began to swear at officers.

A K9 officer sniffed the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of drugs. A clear plastic bag with a “small amount of green residue” and an orange plastic pill bottle containing a substance that looked and smelled like marijuana was found. The substance later tested positive for marijuana.