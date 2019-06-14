{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine man faces felony charges after reportedly pulling a gun on an acquaintance and robbing him of $10. 

Deandre D. Berryhill, 33, who lives on the 2000 block of West Boulevard is charged with armed robbery and felony bail jumping. 

Deandre D. Berryhill

Berryhill

According to criminal complaint:

Early morning on April 19, the victim was leaving his cousin’s house in the area of Kearney Avenue and Meachem Road when he was allegedly approached by Berryhill. The victim said he recognized Berryhill from around the area but claims they are not friends.

Berryhill reportedly asked the victim for $10. When the victim informed Berryhill he did not have $10, Berryhill allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim saying, “break yourself, break yourself.” The victim then put up his hands and told Berryhill that he would get the $10 from his car. Berryhill reportedly took the money and ran west towards Taylor Avenue.

Berryhill’s preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Law Enforcement Center.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments