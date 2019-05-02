RACINE — A 56-year-old Racine man faces multiple sets of charges stemming back to August 2017 for allegedly stealing more than $4,500 in merchandise from Walmart, Shopko and Target over the past two years.
Rickey Charles Franklin, of the 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, reportedly told police that he resells the products he takes for profit.
According to two criminal complaints:
On Aug. 11, 2017, Franklin was arrested after hundreds of pieces of Walmart merchandise were found in his car — including more than 500 packages of lights, several sticks of deodorant, 25 watches and assorted clothing. Combined, the items were reportedly worth more than $3,400.
At the time, a Racine Police sergeant reported that Walmart had been trying to identify and catch Franklin for over a month.
For that, he has been charged with felony retail theft of between $500 and $5,000.
Then, on Wednesday, Franklin was arrested after he allegedly hid $846.93 worth of Target merchandise in his coat and walked out of the store at 5300 Durand Ave. The day before, he allegedly took eight pairs of Apple headphones from the same store, worth $239.92 combined, without paying.
On Thursday, an additional charge for felony retail theft and a misdemeanor retail theft charge were filed.
In May 2018, Franklin pleaded guilty to a separate charge of misdemeanor retail theft for stealing from Walmart and was ordered to pay $458, according to online court records. More recently, in April 2019, Franklin pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor retail theft and has been ordered to pay $1,159.29 in restitution to Shopko.
After making an initial appearance Thursday, Franklin has a preliminary hearing in the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 9.
Today's mugshots: May 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas C. Burton Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas C. Burton Jr., 1500 block of Geneva Street, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Bernard Childress
Bernard Childress (aka Edward Maloy, Steve Childers), 500 block of 10th Street, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Cassandra Christine Fischer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cassandra Christine Fischer, 200 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Rickey Charles Franklin
Rickey Charles Franklin, 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, felony retail theft (multiple counts).
Elaine Rodgers
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elaine Rodgers, 5100 block of Admiralty Avenue, fraud against financial institution of $500-$10,000, forgery, uttering a forgery (two counts).
Nicholas Anthony Sosa
Nicholas Anthony Sosa, 1700 block of Boyd Avenue, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kadi Lynn Edwards
Kadi Lynn Edwards, 1800 block of West Sixth Street, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts).
Joe Nathan Grissett
Joe Nathan Grissett (aka Damirion Washington, Dukuan Johnson, Joe Johnson), 1800 block of West Sixth Street, obstructing an officer.
Thomas M. Johnson
Thomas M. Johnson, 400 block of Fawn Trail, Sturtevant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey Steven Orris
Jeffrey Steven Orris, of Atlanta, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
James Leroy Pratt
James Leroy Pratt (aka James Akina, Todd Christenson, James Rohr), 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue, misdemeanor theft.
Travis Tremaine Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Travis Tremaine Williams (aka Pot), 2800 Washington Avenue, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.