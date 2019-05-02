Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A 56-year-old Racine man faces multiple sets of charges stemming back to August 2017 for allegedly stealing more than $4,500 in merchandise from Walmart, Shopko and Target over the past two years.

Rickey Charles Franklin, of the 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, reportedly told police that he resells the products he takes for profit.

According to two criminal complaints:

On Aug. 11, 2017, Franklin was arrested after hundreds of pieces of Walmart merchandise were found in his car — including more than 500 packages of lights, several sticks of deodorant, 25 watches and assorted clothing. Combined, the items were reportedly worth more than $3,400.

At the time, a Racine Police sergeant reported that Walmart had been trying to identify and catch Franklin for over a month.

For that, he has been charged with felony retail theft of between $500 and $5,000.

Then, on Wednesday, Franklin was arrested after he allegedly hid $846.93 worth of Target merchandise in his coat and walked out of the store at 5300 Durand Ave. The day before, he allegedly took eight pairs of Apple headphones from the same store, worth $239.92 combined, without paying.

On Thursday, an additional charge for felony retail theft and a misdemeanor retail theft charge were filed.

In May 2018, Franklin pleaded guilty to a separate charge of misdemeanor retail theft for stealing from Walmart and was ordered to pay $458, according to online court records. More recently, in April 2019, Franklin pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor retail theft and has been ordered to pay $1,159.29 in restitution to Shopko.

After making an initial appearance Thursday, Franklin has a preliminary hearing in the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 9.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments