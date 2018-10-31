RACINE — A 55-year-old man accused of choking a child and repeatedly striking her in the face made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday.
Glenn E. Boykin, of the 1800 block of Howe St., is charged with physical abuse of a child, a felony.
If convicted, he could be imprisoned for up to six years and be fined up to $10,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
Boykin drove to the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St., on July 5 to pick up a child from a summer program.
As the child got into the car, Boykin immediately became violent, according to the child and a witness. The child said she didn’t know what made Boykin mad, but he smacked her in the face between eight and 10 times.
The victim said Boykin struck her repeatedly, choked her and held her face into the car.
The witness said Boykin was upset with the child for not picking up her garbage. She heard a loud disturbance and saw Boykin “go berserk” on the child. She saw him hold the child in the car by her throat. The witness said, “It’s not worth it Glenn, let go of that girl.” The witness then saw Boykin let go of the child.
Then the child ran away from Boykin because she was scared, she said.
A Racine police officer noted minor swelling around the child’s left eye socket and cheek as well as a small abrasion on her throat area.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 in the Law Enforcement Center at 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Boykin was previously convicted in Racine County of possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct in 2006 and manufacture/delivery of cocaine in 1998.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.