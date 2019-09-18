RACINE — A Racine man threw a glass bottle at a woman’s head, leaving a gash, according to Racine Police.
Julian I. McWhorter, 29, of the 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, is charged with a felony count of substantial battery.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman was visiting McWhorter’s father in the 3300 block of Kentucky Street on Aug. 4. McWhorter went to his father’s house and was angered when he saw the woman.
You have free articles remaining.
McWhorter allegedly threw a glass beer bottle at her, hitting her in the face. The woman suffered a 1.5-inch cut that required stitches.
McWhorter made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $1,000 signature bond was set, records show. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 3.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Koy Allen Brixius
Koy Allen Brixius, 24800 block of Kennedy Avenue, Kansasville, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Ricardo Daniel Carranza
Ricardo Daniel Carranza, 1300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Martricia Frierson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Martricia Frierson, 4700 block of 38th Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Erasmo L. Guzman
Erasmo L. Guzman, 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Diamond R. Leflore
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Diamond R. Leflore, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, receive stolen property (between $2,500 and $5,000), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Tamika P. Little
Tamika P. Little, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Marco D. Machado Jr.
Marco D. Machado Jr., 2600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron C. Morris
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Aaron C. Morris, Brown Lake, Ill., battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Jamale X. Nash
Jamale X. Nash (a.k.a. Goldie, Juve), Lyons, threat to a law enforcement officer and/or a family member of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Michael T. Nelson
Michael T. Nelson, 1500 block of Oaklawn Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Ivan A. Oceguera
Ivan A. Oceguera, 600 block of 17th Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, possession of THC, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Kevontae J. Oliver
Kevontae J. Oliver, Kankakee, Ill., manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lamine K. Haynes Seck
Lamine K. Haynes Seck, 1500 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lariah A. Higginbottom
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lariah A. Higginbottom, 1400 block of Meadowlane Avenue, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Amanda N. Rasmuson
Amanda N. Rasmuson, 500 block of Greenfield Road, racine, telephone harassment, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lakia L. Russell
Lakia L. Russell, 600 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Austin J. Sobbe
Austin J. Sobbe, 400 block of Park Avenue, Burlington, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Julie Vargas
Julie Vargas, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Tarrick D. Vaughn
Tarrick D. Vaughn, 2000 block of Russet Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.