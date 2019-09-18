{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man threw a glass bottle at a woman’s head, leaving a gash, according to Racine Police.

Julian I. McWhorter, 29, of the 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, is charged with a felony count of substantial battery.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman was visiting McWhorter’s father in the 3300 block of Kentucky Street on Aug. 4. McWhorter went to his father’s house and was angered when he saw the woman.

McWhorter allegedly threw a glass beer bottle at her, hitting her in the face. The woman suffered a 1.5-inch cut that required stitches.

McWhorter made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $1,000 signature bond was set, records show. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 3.

