RACINE — A Chicago man is facing charges after reportedly waving a shotgun in a home with several children, then hiding the gun from police.
Courtney M. Jackson, 40, is charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon — all charges as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, two Racine Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of Irving Place for a report of a man with a gun. The caller was told by a child that a man, later identified as Jackson, was waving a shotgun around the residence.
Upon arrival, the two officers took positions on the south and east end of the home. Through a window, an officer saw several children and a woman inside. The officer also saw Jackson holding a shotgun and heard him speaking loudly.
The officers called for backup and soon after, Jackson left through the front door, still carrying the shotgun. Both officers yelled at Jackson to stop and drop the weapon, but Jackson sprinted off into the backyard.
Officers called for additional backup and could hear Jackson rustling around on the northwest side of the property. The defendant then came running out, unarmed and surrendered to officers. A shotgun barrel and stock were found under a bush in the northwest corner of the residence.
A witness said the adults living at the residence knew the shotgun was broken, but the children were unaware. Another witness called police after one of the children reported that Jackson was waving a shotgun around the home.
As of Monday afternoon, Jackson remained in custody on a $3,500 cash bond, online records showed. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 2 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
