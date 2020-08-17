Man charged after reportedly firing gun out car window in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man was arrested after reportedly firing a handgun out of his car window while driving under the influence.
Ryan Gietzel, 62, was charged with felony discharging a firearm from a vehicle, misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint and a release from the Sheriff’s Office:
A concerned citizen contacted police after observing a vehicle driving recklessly northbound on Fisher Drive at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.
The vehicle was reported to have driven over a front yard and almost hit a mailbox. The driver of the vehicle reportedly held a handgun out of the car window and fired multiple rounds. The concerned citizen provided updated information to police dispatch while deputies responded.
Law enforcement officers stopped the vehicle and took the operator into custody.
The operator, later identified as Gietzel, reportedly smelled strongly of intoxicants and told the deputy he had been drinking vodka and lemonade. He also reportedly started yelling that he wanted a lawyer. Police, using a K-9, searched Gietzel’s car and found a handgun and shell casings in the vehicle.
No injured parties or damage were located from the firing of the gun.
Gietzel was being held at the Racine County Jail and had his first court appearance Monday.
