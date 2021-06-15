 Skip to main content
Man charged after cutting his hair in someone's yard while having burglarious tools
VILLAGE OF YORKVILLE — A homeless man, spotted cutting his hair in someone’s backyard, faces criminal charges after allegedly having burglarious tools on him.

Kirk R. Lock, 49, was charged with a felony count of possession of burglarious tools, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:54 p.m. Sunday, a deputy was sent to Deerpath Lane for a report of a suspicious man who was cutting his hair with scissors and using a garden hose in someone’s yard.

Kirk Lock

Lock

Deputies located the man, who identified himself as Lock, and admitted to being in the yard and cutting his hair. He said he left when he heard people talking to him through security cameras. He said he was homeless and making his way back to Racine. A deputy noticed there was a paint can opener in his pocket and a jagged rock.

The deputy spoke to the homeowner who said that her daughter noticed the man on the back porch. He was cutting his hair and using the garden hose and was seen looking into the basement windows. A review of the security footage showed Lock spent 10 minutes looking into exposed back windows and then turned on the hose before leaving.

Lock has an adjourned initial appearance set for June 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

