Man charged after allegedly threatening liquor store owner who gave him ‘products in good faith’

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly refused to pay back a liquor store owner who gave him products in "good faith," and allegedly threatened to shoot the owner.
Laquis L. Dawkins, 45, of the 800 block of Valerie Court, is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At approximately 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 8, a Mount Pleasant officer responded to Mead Street Food & Liquor on 2145 Mead St. in reference to a report of civil trouble.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the owner who stated that Dawkins threatened to shoot him while signaling towards his right hip, waistband area. He stated the altercation occurred because about three weeks prior, Dawkins's debit card was declined so the owner let him take the products in good faith with the understanding that Dawkins would pay the owner back at a later date. He reported that Dawkins returned on Aug. 2 and earlier in the day on Aug. 8. Both times, when he asked Dawkins about the payment for the items, Dawkins reportedly became belligerent.
The owner stated Dawkins returned to the store and attempted to purchase a bottle of water, but the owner explained he wasn't welcome in the store anymore and refused the sale. Dawkins then allegedly grew hostile and violent toward the staff. He made statements such as "I'm going to blow this (expletive) place up, I'm going to pop you!"
Dawkins then left the store but quickly came back and stated "Want me to pop you right now? I'm going to shoot your (expletive!)"
Officers located Dawkins at a gas station in Racine on Wednesday. He admitted that he owed the owner money and that he engaged in a verbal altercation with the staff. He also admitted to going behind the counter and yelling "Don't disrespect me no more like that." He said that due to being "in the zone," he did not remember making threats toward the staff. He also denied that he gestured towards firearm, and stated he was just "trying to pull my (expletive) pants up!"
A status conference for Dawkins is set for Nov. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Saturday morning.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jacob J Bahling
Jacob J Bahling, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, substantial batter (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew J Bennington
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Andrew J Bennington, Chicago, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Joseph M Grana
Joseph (aka James Terry) M Grana, 800 block of Sycamore Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate with detectable amount of restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury (1st offense), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), reckless driving causing injury.
Kimberly McCullough
Kimberly (aka "Black") McCullough, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer.
Antoinette D Conner
Antoinette D Conner, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Regina M Cox
Regina (aka Re-Re Peterson) M Cox, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Laquis L Dawkins
Laquis L Dawkins, 800 block Valerie Court, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Nathan I Garza
Nathan I Garza, 3000 block of Gillen Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard A Janusz
Richard (aka Ronald Hanson) A Janusz, Greenfield, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nathan N Meyer
Nathan N Meyer, 4400 block of 56th Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Heather C Santana
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heather C Santana, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
