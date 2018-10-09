RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for allegedly setting a tarp, with a man sleeping under it, on fire in the early morning hours Tuesday.
Clarence A. Ellis, 63, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony, as well as criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 2:16 a.m. Tuesday, city police were dispatched to the 800 block of Sixth Street to investigate the incident.
The alleged victim told an officer that he was lying underneath the tarp in a makeshift tent when he heard someone approaching and then saw fire coming from the center of the tarp. The victim jumped up and put out the fire that had burned a hole in the middle of the tarp. He found a small, blackened and burnt wad of tissue paper in the center of the tarp. The victim said he saw Ellis walking away as he put out the fire.
Ellis was later located; a lighter and a large wad of rolled-up tissue paper were found in his pocket.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Ellis was issued a $1,000 signature bond on Tuesday and was ordered to have no contact with the victim.
According to court records, Ellis has an extensive record of incarceration in Wisconsin, beginning in 1992 for theft in Kenosha. He was most recently convicted of felony possession of a short-barrel shotgun or rifle.